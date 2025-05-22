Grow a Garden Mythical Egg: All pets and what they do

Out of all the Pet Eggs that currently exist in Grow a Garden, a Mythical Egg is relatively difficult to acquire. Given its elusive nature, this egg rarely shows up at the Pet Eggs stand. Furthermore, it is also an expensive item, making it a tough purchase for gamers who have just started their playthrough. Nevertheless, it is important to learn about the Mythical Egg and the pets it can offer, so you can make the most out of them once you acquire these eggs.
To help with that, we have created this guide about Mythical Pets and their passive abilities. We have also explained how to get a Mythical Egg in the first place.
How to get the Mythical Egg in Grow a Garden
Like any other Pet Egg in this Roblox experience, you can get the Mythical Egg from the Pet Eggs stand next to the Gear Shop (located in front of the Seed Shop). Since a Mythical Egg is extremely rare, it won't show up as frequently as the Common and the Uncommon Eggs. In fact, there is only a 7% chance of it being listed at the Pet Eggs stand.
A general thing to remember is that the stock at the Pet Eggs stand refreshes every 30 minutes. A server-wide notification will pop up on the screen when that happens. That said, make sure you reach the Pet Eggs stand quickly before any other player purchases this egg. The Mythical Egg can be purchased using 8,000,000 Sheckles and will take around five hours to hatch after being acquired.
All Mythical Pets and what they do in Grow a Garden
The following is a list of all the Mythical Pets and their passive abilities in this Roblox title:
Grey Mouse
- Spawn chance: 35.71% chance
- What it does: It gains 500 bonus experience every 10 minutes and increases your movement speed by +10%.
Brown Mouse
- Spawn chance: 26.79% chance
- What it does: It gains 750 bonus experience every 8 minutes and increases your jump height by +10%.
Squirrel
- Spawn chance: 26.79% chance
- What it does: It has a 2.5% chance to retain the seed once you plant it.
Red Giant Ant
- Spawn chance: 8.93% chance
- What it does: It has a 5% chance to duplicate the crops when you harvest it. A fruit-type crop has an extra 5% chance of getting duplicated upon harvesting.
Red Fox
- Spawn chance: 1.79% chance
- What it does: It tries to steal a seed from neighboring players every 10 minutes.
FAQs
How much does a Mythical Egg cost in Grow a Garden?
You can easily buy a Mythical Egg by spending 8,000,000 Sheckles at the Pet Eggs stand.
How do I get a Red Fox in Grow a Garden?
You can get a Red Fox from a Mythical Egg with a 1.79% drop rate.
What does a Brown Mouse do in Grow a Garden?
A Brown Mouse gains 750 bonus experience every eight minutes and increases your jump height by 10%.
