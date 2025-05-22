Grow a Garden Mythical Egg: All pets and what they do

Out of all the Pet Eggs that currently exist in Grow a Garden, a Mythical Egg is relatively difficult to acquire. Given its elusive nature, this egg rarely shows up at the Pet Eggs stand. Furthermore, it is also an expensive item, making it a tough purchase for gamers who have just started their playthrough. Nevertheless, it is important to learn about the Mythical Egg and the pets it can offer, so you can make the most out of them once you acquire these eggs.

Ad

To help with that, we have created this guide about Mythical Pets and their passive abilities. We have also explained how to get a Mythical Egg in the first place.

How to get the Mythical Egg in Grow a Garden

The Pet Eggs stand (Image via Roblox)

Like any other Pet Egg in this Roblox experience, you can get the Mythical Egg from the Pet Eggs stand next to the Gear Shop (located in front of the Seed Shop). Since a Mythical Egg is extremely rare, it won't show up as frequently as the Common and the Uncommon Eggs. In fact, there is only a 7% chance of it being listed at the Pet Eggs stand.

Ad

Trending

Mythical Egg spawn chance (Image via Roblox)

A general thing to remember is that the stock at the Pet Eggs stand refreshes every 30 minutes. A server-wide notification will pop up on the screen when that happens. That said, make sure you reach the Pet Eggs stand quickly before any other player purchases this egg. The Mythical Egg can be purchased using 8,000,000 Sheckles and will take around five hours to hatch after being acquired.

Ad

Also check: Grow a Garden codes

All Mythical Pets and what they do in Grow a Garden

The following is a list of all the Mythical Pets and their passive abilities in this Roblox title:

Grey Mouse

Spawn chance: 35.71% chance

What it does: It gains 500 bonus experience every 10 minutes and increases your movement speed by +10%.

Brown Mouse

Spawn chance: 26.79% chance

What it does: It gains 750 bonus experience every 8 minutes and increases your jump height by +10%.

Ad

Squirrel

Spawn chance: 26.79% chance

What it does: It has a 2.5% chance to retain the seed once you plant it.

Red Giant Ant

Spawn chance: 8.93% chance

What it does: It has a 5% chance to duplicate the crops when you harvest it. A fruit-type crop has an extra 5% chance of getting duplicated upon harvesting.

Red Fox

Spawn chance: 1.79% chance

What it does: It tries to steal a seed from neighboring players every 10 minutes.

FAQs

How much does a Mythical Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You can easily buy a Mythical Egg by spending 8,000,000 Sheckles at the Pet Eggs stand.

How do I get a Red Fox in Grow a Garden?

You can get a Red Fox from a Mythical Egg with a 1.79% drop rate.

What does a Brown Mouse do in Grow a Garden?

A Brown Mouse gains 750 bonus experience every eight minutes and increases your jump height by 10%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024