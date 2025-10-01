Grow a Garden Naval Wort guide: How to get, sell value, and more

With the Grow a Garden Seed Stages update, the game saw the introduction of the Naval Wort, expanding its selection of Prismatic species. Available exclusively through the first season of the Season Pass, this species is both high-value and limited-time. You can obtain it as part of the Season Pass Shop, where it has a chance of being in stock.
Read on to learn all about the Naval Wort and what makes it among the best Plants in the game.
Breaking down Naval Wort in Grow a Garden
How to get
As mentioned earlier, the Naval Wort is only available in the Season Pass Shop. It has a chance of being in the shop stock, which restocks every five minutes. You need 2,000 Pass Points to buy the Naval Wort Seed, which you can get by leveling up the Season Pass.
Leveling up the Season Pass is a matter of gathering enough XP, which you can get by completing the tasks listed in the Quest tab. These tasks refresh every 24 hours, and each of them grants 250 XP upon completion.
If you wish to avoid dealing with the Season Pass shop RNG, you can buy the Seed directly for 779 Robux.
Rarity, sell value, and yield type
The Naval Wort belongs to the Prismatic rarity, and it is the first Seed to be available through the Season Pass Shop. It develops Fruits that sell for an average value of 150,000 Sheckles apiece. This places it within the 10 most valuable plants in the game as of this writing. Stack a few Mutations, and its Fruits can easily be worth hundreds of millions.
This plant is also of the Multi-Harvest yield type, which is typical for the most valuable plants in the game. Upon harvesting its Fruits, Naval Wort won’t disappear, allowing you to harvest it numerous times for as long as it remains on your farm.
