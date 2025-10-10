Grow a Garden Nutty Pet Shard guide

In Grow a Garden, the Nutty Pet Shard is a Pet Mutation Shard available through the Chubby Chipmunk Event. This Shard lets you apply the Nutty Mutation to any Pet, giving it access to an additional passive ability. The Nutty Mutation can be quite handy as it grants Pets a chance to activate their abilities twice in a row, effectively doubling their usefulness.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the Nutty Pet Shard and what it’s all about in Grow a Garden.

An overview of the Nutty Pet Shard in Grow a Garden

The Nutty Pet Shard (Image via Roblox)

The Nutty Pet Shard is available as a reward from the Chubby Chipmunk Pet’s passive ability. Each time the critter activates its passive, it spawns an Acorn somewhere on the map. Upon collecting this Acorn, you have a 0.24% chance to receive the Nutty Pet Shard. While rare, you can potentially get multiple Nutty Pet Shards through the Chubby Chipmunk’s Acorns.

Ad

Trending

You can use the Nutty Pet Shard on the desired Pet to apply the Nutty Mutation. With the Nutty Mutation, the affected Pet has a 20% chance of activating its ability twice. If it fails this RNG roll, it loses a level. This can seem like a major drawback, but it is quite useful for Pets like the Golden Goose, whose ability is relatively independent of levels.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

About the Chubby Chipmunk Pet

An Acorn spawned by the Chubby Chipmunk (Image via Roblox)

The Chubby Chipmunk is the central element of the Chubby Chipmunk Event. This event is completely designed around nurturing the titular Pet by feeding it Fruits and raising its weight. There are two primary gameplay elements associated with this event: the Pet’s passive, and the Pet’s weight.

Ad

Each time the Pet’s passive activates, an Acorn spawns on the map, collecting which grants you a random reward. This random reward is chosen from a pool of preset rewards, each of which has a set chance of being the one you receive. The most common reward through its passive is 15 uses of the Watering Can, while the rarest is the Nutty Pet Shard.

The second major activity is to raise its weight by feeding it Fruits or waiting for its ability to activate. Both of these methods work in tandem, and the more it feeds, the quicker its weight increases. You can get rewards for raising its weight to 50 kgs in a battle pass-style rewards system.

Ad

This guide includes a complete list of rewards you can get from the Chubby Chipmunk Event.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Nutty Pet Shard in Grow a Garden?

You have a 0.24% chance of getting the Nutty Pet Shard by collecting an Acorn spawned by the Chubby Chipmunk Pet.

What does the Nutty Pet Shard do in Grow a Garden?

The Nutty Pet Shard applies the Nutty Mutation to the desired Pet.

Ad

What does the Nutty Pet Mutation do?

The Nutty Mutation causes the affected Pet to have a 20% chance of performing its passive ability twice in a row. If the Pet doesn’t perform its ability twice, it loses a level instead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025