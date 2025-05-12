Grow a Garden Owl: How to get and features

The Grow a Garden Lunar Glow event introduces eight new Pets players can acquire. Among these new pets, the Owl is the only one that can be acquired through a guaranteed method. This Pet can be acquired by completing the Lunar Glow event rewards ladder, while the others rely on RNG drops from the Night Egg.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mythical Owl Pet in Grow a Garden.

Getting the Owl in Grow a Garden

The Owl (Image via Roblox)

The Owl is a Mythical Pet available as the final reward of the Lunar Glow event. You can acquire it by delivering Moonlight Plants to the Wise Owl in the middle of the hub area. The more Moonlight Plants you deliver, the more Lunar Points you receive. For the Owl, you need a total of 530 Lunar Points.

Ad

Trending

The amount of Lunar Points you receive directly depends on the rarity of the Moonlight Plant. Here’s a brief overview of the number of Points you get based on the plant rarity:

Common: 1x Lunar Point

1x Lunar Point Uncommon: 2x Lunar Points

2x Lunar Points Rare: 3x Lunar Points

3x Lunar Points Legendary: 4x Lunar Points

4x Lunar Points Mythical: 5x Lunar Points

5x Lunar Points Divine: 6x Lunar Points

Late-game players will have an easier time getting the high-rarity Moonlight Plants, thanks to gear. That said, since the event will remain active for a while, you don't need to rush it. Take your time to grow your farm and ensure you leverage the brand-new night cycle mechanic to maximize the Moonlight Plants you receive.

Ad

Being an event-exclusive Pet, the Owl can only be acquired until the end of the Lunar Glow event. This means it will no longer be accessible after the last day of the event, May 23, 2025. So, we recommend prioritizing event completion to secure the Owl.

Also read: Grow a Garden Pet tier list

What does the Owl do

A screenshot from Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Owl is a support Pet for every other Pet that you have, boosting the XP gain rate by a tiny amount per second. It applies a flat 0.06 XP per second bonus, which may seem insignificant, but adds up over time. This bonus increases by 0.001 with its age, making it important to prioritize raising it first before the other Pets.

Ad

This Pet, when combined with the Night Owl, can significantly boost your Pets’ growth rate.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Owl in Grow a Garden

The Owl can be obtained by accruing 530 Lunar Points by giving the Wise Owl Moonlight Plants.

What are the abilities of the Owl in Grow a Garden?

The Owl adds a flat 0.06 XP per second bonus to all of your Pets, speeding up their growth rate.

Ad

Is the Owl available for free in Grow a Garden?

Yes, the Owl can be obtained for free and requires no Robux investment to acquire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024