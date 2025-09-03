Grow a Garden Paradisal Mutation guide

The Paradisal Mutation is among the most potent Mutations in Grow a Garden. It is one of the few Mutations in the game that can only be obtained by combining two different Mutations. As a result, the process of getting it is a little more involved and RNG-reliant than the average Mutation. When it affects a Fruit, the Paradisal Mutation amplifies its sale value and applies a unique visual alteration.

Ad

The Mutation was added to the experience as a part of the Summer Harvest Event on June 21, 2025.

An overview of the Paradisal Mutation in Grow a Garden

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Paradisal Mutation is a result of the Verdant and Sundried Mutations afflicting the same Fruit. This unique interaction causes the constituent Mutations to be replaced by the new one. A Fruit can only have either the Paradisal Mutation, the Verdant Mutation, or the Sundried Mutation at a time.

Ad

Trending

Since Verdant and Sundried Mutations are not bound to any limited-time events, Paradisal Mutation doesn’t have an expiration date. You only need to fulfill the requirements of its constituents to get the Paradisal Mutation.

Once applied to a harvest, the Paradisal Mutation applies a massive 100x value multiplier. At the time of its introduction, it had a value multiplier of just 18x, which was buffed post-release. After being buffed, its multiplier was among the highest in the game. While its value boost has since been eclipsed, the Mutation still ranks highly in comparison to most others.

Ad

Take a gander at every Mutation in Grow a Garden and find out how they compare against each other in our Mutations tier list.

Getting the Verdant and Sundried Mutations

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Verdant and Sundried Mutations are both summer-themed Mutations introduced to the experience with the Summer Harvest Event. The former is easier to apply manually, while getting the latter is entirely RNG-reliant.

Ad

You can get the Verdant Mutation by using the Mutation Spray Verdant, which can be purchased from the Traveling Merchant for 50 million Sheckles. Point and spray at the desired Fruit to apply the Mutation.

There are two other ways of applying this Mutation: the Scarlet Macaw Pet and the Solar Flare Weather Event. The Scarlet Macaw is a Pet available at an 8% hatch rate from the Paradise Egg. It has a 16% chance of applying the Mutation every eight minutes.

Ad

On the other hand, the Solar Flare is a Weather Event exclusively activated by the Grow a Garden admins. As such, there is no surefire way of telling when the admins may choose to activate it. The Solar Flare Event is also one of the two ways of applying the Sundried Mutation.

As for the Sundried Mutation, you may get it as a result of Heat Wave or the aforementioned Solar Flare Weather Events. Heat Wave is in the pool of standard Weather Events that are not tied to admin activation or limited-time events. While it can be seen more frequently than Solar Flare, it is still a somewhat rare sight.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Paradisal Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Paradisal Mutation can be obtained by combining Verdant and Sundried Mutations.

What is the sell value multiplier applied by the Paradisal Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Paradisal Mutation applies a 100x sell value multiplier to the affected Fruit.

Which shop has Mutation Spray Verdant in stock?

You can buy Mutation Spray Verdant from the Traveling Merchant for 50 million Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025