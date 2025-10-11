Grow a Garden Pecan guide: How to get, sell value, and more

The rarest plant in the Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event is the Pecan, a Divine-rarity species that is among the most valuable in the game. Pecan is tied to the Chubby Chipmunk’s battle pass-style rewards ladder, where raising its weight grants you rewards at certain weight thresholds. Its selling value is high, and you cannot get multiple of its Seeds, limiting each player to just one Pecan plant for their farm.

This guide explores the Pecan in detail, giving you information on its acquisition method, its sell value, and yield type.

Breaking down Pecan in Grow a Garden

How to get

Pecan can be obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk's weight (Image via Roblox)

The Pecan Seed can be obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to the maximum threshold. This means your Chubby Chipmunk must weigh 50 kgs for you to receive the Seed. Pecan is also the final reward of the Chubby Chipmunk’s rewards ladder as well, so this is a time-consuming effort.

You can fast-track the speed of the Chipmunk’s weight gain by manually feeding it Fruits on your farm, or rely on it consuming produce with its passive. Either way, you will receive a reward each time its weight crosses a specific threshold. You can find out the different freebies you get for doing so by referring to this guide.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

The Chubby Chipmunk (Image via Roblox)

Pecan belongs to the Divine rarity, which is the third-highest rarity in the game behind Prismatic and Transcendent. An average Pecan Fruit sells for around 100,000 Sheckles, which lands it in the upper echelon of plant species in the game. Use Mutation Sprays and the right Pets to stack a few Mutations on its Fruits to raise its value well above millions.

It belongs to the Multi-Harvest yield type as well, which means you will keep the plant after harvesting its Fruits. This is typical for high-rarity plants; only a handful of species belong to the Single Harvest category. As such, Pecan’s value is quite high and it is worth keeping on the farm for beginners and veterans alike.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What rarity does Pecan belong to in Grow a Garden?

Pecan is of the Divine rarity.

How do I get a Pecan Seed in Grow a Garden?

A Pecan Seed can be obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to 50 kgs.

What is the selling value of an average Pecan Fruit?

An average Pecan Fruit sells for around 100,000 Sheckles.

