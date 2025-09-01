Grow a Garden Pet value list

Pets are central to the Grow a Garden gameplay loop, offering various bonuses to Fruits and other Pets while on your farm. One of the easiest ways to get them is through the game’s trading system, which necessitates the use of a value list. The function of a value list is to provide a shorthand for determining how valuable a particular Pet is.

Ad

This guide provides you with a list of values for the different Pets in the game. Use it to find out whether a particular deal is worth securing or not.

About Pet values in Grow a Garden

The Trading Ticket (Image via Roblox)

In this title, trade deals are secured based on mutual trust; there is no official in-game value list. Theoretically, you can trade a Kitsune for a Golden Lab, even though the deal is not equivalent at all. So, to ensure each exchange remains as fair as possible, each Pet is given a particular value by the community.

Ad

Trending

It’s worth noting that trade values change very frequently, much like a stock market. A Pet’s value changes based on weight, ability, Mutations, availability, and most importantly, demand. The demand for certain Pets rises and falls very frequently. If you’re willing to part with a high-value Pet, try to ascertain that the opposing party matches your offer before securing the deal.

Considering the relatively basic nature of the trading system in this experience, it’s important to find players who will honor the deal fairly. You may wish to use the official Grow a Garden Discord server to find a trustworthy Robloxian. Be sure to check the opposite party’s trade history in the game to determine whether it’s safe to deal with them or not.

Ad

Find out which Pets are the best in Grow a Garden by referring to our Pet tier list.

List of Pet trading values

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The table below will give you a quick look at the values of the different Pets featured in the experience:

Ad

Pet Rarity Value rating Availability Kitsune Prismatic 200,000 Unobtainable Raccoon Divine 100,000 Unobtainable Disco Bee Divine 65,000 Obtainable Fennec Fox Divine 45,000 Unobtainable Butterfly Mythical 35,000 Obtainable Cockatrice Divine 25,000 Obtainable Spinosaurus Divine 22,000 Unobtainable Ascended Pet Mutation 20,000 Obtainable Glimmering Sprite Mythical 17,000 Obtainable Mimic Octopus Divine 11,000 Obtainable Dragonfly Divine 11,000 Obtainable T-Rex Divine 10,500 Unobtainable Panda Legendary 9,000 Unobtainable Queen Bee Divine 8,000 Obtainable Lobster Thermidor Divine 5,000 Unobtainable French Fry Ferret Divine 5,000 Unobtainable Corrupted Kitsune Prismatic 2,000 Unobtainable Shocked Pet Mutation 2,000 Obtainable Golden Goose Divine 2,000 Unobtainable Rainbow Pet Mutation 2,000 Obtainable Radiant Pet Mutation 2,000 Obtainable Brontosaurus Mythical 2,000 Unobtainable Apple Gazelle Mythical 1,500 Unobtainable Peach Wasp Mythical 1,300 Unobtainable Griffin Divine 1,000 Unobtainable Dilphosaurus Mythical 1,000 Unobtainable Red Fox Mythical 1,000 Obtainable Blood Hedgehog Legendary 1,000 Unobtainable Green Bean Divine 1,000 Unobtainable Blood Owl Divine 1,000 Unobtainable Lemon Lion Mythical 900 Unobtainable Blood Kiwi Legendary 600 Unobtainable Chicken Zombie Mythical 600 Unobtainable Bald Eagle Legendary 400 Unobtainable Moon Cat Legendary 400 Unobtainable Cooked Owl Mythical 400 Unobtainable Koi Mythical 400 Unobtainable Echo Frog Mythical 400 Unobtainable Seal Rare 300 Obtainable Raiju Divine 200 Unobtainable Junkbot Mythical 200 Unobtainable Gnome Legendary 200 Unobtainable Hamster Mythical 150 Unobtainable Pack Bee Mythical 150 Obtainable Moth Legendary 125 Obtainable Hyacinth Macaw Mythical 100 Unobtainable Bear Bee Mythical 100 Obtainable Ostrich Legendary 100 Obtainable Hotdog Daschund Legendary 100 Unobtainable Turtle Legendary 100 Obtainable Polar Bear Legendary 100 Obtainable Tarantula Hawk Legendary 100 Obtainable Wasp Legendary 90 Obtainable Petal Bee Legendary 90 Obtainable Scarlet Macaw Legendary 80 Obtainable Night Owl Divine 80 Unobtainable Axolotl Mythical 80 Obtainable Spaghetti Sloth Mythical 80 Unobtainable Spriggan Mythical 70 Unobtainable Ankylosaurus Mythical 60 Unobtainable Tanchozuru Legendary 60 Unobtainable Sushi Bear Legendary 60 Unobtainable Kappa Mythical 60 Unobtainable Corrupted Kodama Legendary 60 Unobtainable Football Legendary 50 Unobtainable Capybara Legendary 50 Obtainable Mole Legendary 40 Unobtainable Triceratops Legendary 30 Unobtainable Mochi Mouse Mythical 20 Obtainable Golem Mythical 20 Obtainable Bacon Pig Uncommon 20 Obtainable Nihonzaru Rare 20 Unobtainable Sea Turtle Rare 20 Obtainable Praying Mantis Mythical 20 Obtainable Orange Tabby Rare 20 Obtainable Seedling Legendary 20 Unobtainable Red Giant Ant Mythical 10 Obtainable Gorilla Chef Legendary 10 Unobtainable Pterodactyl Legendary 10 Unobtainable Stegosaurus Legendary 6 Unobtainable Iguanodon Legendary 6 Unobtainable Owl Mythical 5 Unobtainable Squirrel Mythical 4 Obtainable Kiwi Rare 4 Unobtainable Giant Ant Mythical 4 Obtainable Pancake Mole Rare 4 Unobtainable Caterpillar Mythical 4 Obtainable Sand Snake Legendary 4 Unobtainable Kodama Legendary 3 Unobtainable Frog Legendary 3 Unobtainable Pachycephalosaurus Legendary 3 Unobtainable Peacock Legendary 3 Obtainable Raptor Legendary 3 Unobtainable Tanuki Legendary 3 Unobtainable Parasaurolophus Legendary 3 Unobtainable Rooster Rare 2 Obtainable Jackalope Uncommon 2 Unobtainable Monkey Rare 2 Obtainable Hedgehog Rare 2 Unobtainable Honey Bee Rare 2 Obtainable Snail Mythical 2 Obtainable Sunny-Side Chicken Uncommon 2 Unobtainable Flamingo Rare 2 Obtainable Toucan Rare 2 Obtainable Cow Legendary 2 Obtainable Meerkat Legendary 2 Unobtainable Orangutan Rare 2 Obtainable Seagull Common 1 Obtainable Brown Mouse Mythical 1 Obtainable Crab Common 1 Obtainable Elk Uncommon 1 Unobtainable Black Bunny Uncommon 1 Obtainable Maneki-Neko Uncommon 1 Unobtainable Bee Common 1 Obtainable Shiba Inu Uncommon 0.5 Unobtainable Chicken Uncommon 1 Obtainable Bagel Bunny Common 0.5 Unobtainable Cat Uncommon 1 Obtainable Deer Uncommon 0 Obtainable Silver Monkey Legendary 0.5 Obtainable Sea Otter Legendary 1 Obtainable Pig Rare 1 Obtainable Dairy Cow Common 1 Unobtainable Spotted Deer Rare 1 Obtainable Starfish Common 1 Obtainable Mandrake Legendary 1 Unobtainable Grey Mouse Mythical 1 Obtainable Bunny Common 1 Obtainable Dog Common 0 Obtainable Golden Lab Common 0 Obtainable Pixie Rare 0 Obtainable Ladybug Common 0 Obtainable Imp Legendary 0 Obtainable

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What determines a Pet’s value?

A Pet’s value is determined by demand, rarity, availability, and ability.

How often does the Pet value list change?

The Pet value list undergoes minor changes every day; major changes occur with every game update.

How do I trade in Grow a Garden?

You can initiate a trade using Trading Tickets, which can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 100,000 Sheckles or 19 Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025