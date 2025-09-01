  • home icon
Grow a Garden Pet value list

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 01, 2025 07:51 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

Pets are central to the Grow a Garden gameplay loop, offering various bonuses to Fruits and other Pets while on your farm. One of the easiest ways to get them is through the game’s trading system, which necessitates the use of a value list. The function of a value list is to provide a shorthand for determining how valuable a particular Pet is.

This guide provides you with a list of values for the different Pets in the game. Use it to find out whether a particular deal is worth securing or not.

About Pet values in Grow a Garden

The Trading Ticket (Image via Roblox)
The Trading Ticket (Image via Roblox)

In this title, trade deals are secured based on mutual trust; there is no official in-game value list. Theoretically, you can trade a Kitsune for a Golden Lab, even though the deal is not equivalent at all. So, to ensure each exchange remains as fair as possible, each Pet is given a particular value by the community.

It’s worth noting that trade values change very frequently, much like a stock market. A Pet’s value changes based on weight, ability, Mutations, availability, and most importantly, demand. The demand for certain Pets rises and falls very frequently. If you’re willing to part with a high-value Pet, try to ascertain that the opposing party matches your offer before securing the deal.

Considering the relatively basic nature of the trading system in this experience, it’s important to find players who will honor the deal fairly. You may wish to use the official Grow a Garden Discord server to find a trustworthy Robloxian. Be sure to check the opposite party’s trade history in the game to determine whether it’s safe to deal with them or not.

Find out which Pets are the best in Grow a Garden by referring to our Pet tier list.

List of Pet trading values

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The table below will give you a quick look at the values of the different Pets featured in the experience:

Pet

Rarity

Value rating

Availability

Kitsune

Prismatic

200,000

Unobtainable

Raccoon

Divine

100,000

Unobtainable

Disco Bee

Divine

65,000

Obtainable

Fennec Fox

Divine

45,000

Unobtainable

Butterfly

Mythical

35,000

Obtainable

Cockatrice

Divine

25,000

Obtainable

Spinosaurus

Divine

22,000

Unobtainable

Ascended Pet

Mutation

20,000

Obtainable

Glimmering Sprite

Mythical

17,000

Obtainable

Mimic Octopus

Divine

11,000

Obtainable

Dragonfly

Divine

11,000

Obtainable

T-Rex

Divine

10,500

Unobtainable

Panda

Legendary

9,000

Unobtainable

Queen Bee

Divine

8,000

Obtainable

Lobster Thermidor

Divine

5,000

Unobtainable

French Fry Ferret

Divine

5,000

Unobtainable

Corrupted Kitsune

Prismatic

2,000

Unobtainable

Shocked Pet

Mutation

2,000

Obtainable

Golden Goose

Divine

2,000

Unobtainable

Rainbow Pet

Mutation

2,000

Obtainable

Radiant Pet

Mutation

2,000

Obtainable

Brontosaurus

Mythical

2,000

Unobtainable

Apple Gazelle

Mythical

1,500

Unobtainable

Peach Wasp

Mythical

1,300

Unobtainable

Griffin

Divine

1,000

Unobtainable

Dilphosaurus

Mythical

1,000

Unobtainable

Red Fox

Mythical

1,000

Obtainable

Blood Hedgehog

Legendary

1,000

Unobtainable

Green Bean

Divine

1,000

Unobtainable

Blood Owl

Divine

1,000

Unobtainable

Lemon Lion

Mythical

900

Unobtainable

Blood Kiwi

Legendary

600

Unobtainable

Chicken Zombie

Mythical

600

Unobtainable

Bald Eagle

Legendary

400

Unobtainable

Moon Cat

Legendary

400

Unobtainable

Cooked Owl

Mythical

400

Unobtainable

Koi

Mythical

400

Unobtainable

Echo Frog

Mythical

400

Unobtainable

Seal

Rare

300

Obtainable

Raiju

Divine

200

Unobtainable

Junkbot

Mythical

200

Unobtainable

Gnome

Legendary

200

Unobtainable

Hamster

Mythical

150

Unobtainable

Pack Bee

Mythical

150

Obtainable

Moth

Legendary

125

Obtainable

Hyacinth Macaw

Mythical

100

Unobtainable

Bear Bee

Mythical

100

Obtainable

Ostrich

Legendary

100

Obtainable

Hotdog Daschund

Legendary

100

Unobtainable

Turtle

Legendary

100

Obtainable

Polar Bear

Legendary

100

Obtainable

Tarantula Hawk

Legendary

100

Obtainable

Wasp

Legendary

90

Obtainable

Petal Bee

Legendary

90

Obtainable

Scarlet Macaw

Legendary

80

Obtainable

Night Owl

Divine

80

Unobtainable

Axolotl

Mythical

80

Obtainable

Spaghetti Sloth

Mythical

80

Unobtainable

Spriggan

Mythical

70

Unobtainable

Ankylosaurus

Mythical

60

Unobtainable

Tanchozuru

Legendary

60

Unobtainable

Sushi Bear

Legendary

60

Unobtainable

Kappa

Mythical

60

Unobtainable

Corrupted Kodama

Legendary

60

Unobtainable

Football

Legendary

50

Unobtainable

Capybara

Legendary

50

Obtainable

Mole

Legendary

40

Unobtainable

Triceratops

Legendary

30

Unobtainable

Mochi Mouse

Mythical

20

Obtainable

Golem

Mythical

20

Obtainable

Bacon Pig

Uncommon

20

Obtainable

Nihonzaru

Rare

20

Unobtainable

Sea Turtle

Rare

20

Obtainable

Praying Mantis

Mythical

20

Obtainable

Orange Tabby

Rare

20

Obtainable

Seedling

Legendary

20

Unobtainable

Red Giant Ant

Mythical

10

Obtainable

Gorilla Chef

Legendary

10

Unobtainable

Pterodactyl

Legendary

10

Unobtainable

Stegosaurus

Legendary

6

Unobtainable

Iguanodon

Legendary

6

Unobtainable

Owl

Mythical

5

Unobtainable

Squirrel

Mythical

4

Obtainable

Kiwi

Rare

4

Unobtainable

Giant Ant

Mythical

4

Obtainable

Pancake Mole

Rare

4

Unobtainable

Caterpillar

Mythical

4

Obtainable

Sand Snake

Legendary

4

Unobtainable

Kodama

Legendary

3

Unobtainable

Frog

Legendary

3

Unobtainable

Pachycephalosaurus

Legendary

3

Unobtainable

Peacock

Legendary

3

Obtainable

Raptor

Legendary

3

Unobtainable

Tanuki

Legendary

3

Unobtainable

Parasaurolophus

Legendary

3

Unobtainable

Rooster

Rare

2

Obtainable

Jackalope

Uncommon

2

Unobtainable

Monkey

Rare

2

Obtainable

Hedgehog

Rare

2

Unobtainable

Honey Bee

Rare

2

Obtainable

Snail

Mythical

2

Obtainable

Sunny-Side Chicken

Uncommon

2

Unobtainable

Flamingo

Rare

2

Obtainable

Toucan

Rare

2

Obtainable

Cow

Legendary

2

Obtainable

Meerkat

Legendary

2

Unobtainable

Orangutan

Rare

2

Obtainable

Seagull

Common

1

Obtainable

Brown Mouse

Mythical

1

Obtainable

Crab

Common

1

Obtainable

Elk

Uncommon

1

Unobtainable

Black Bunny

Uncommon

1

Obtainable

Maneki-Neko

Uncommon

1

Unobtainable

Bee

Common

1

Obtainable

Shiba Inu

Uncommon

0.5

Unobtainable

Chicken

Uncommon

1

Obtainable

Bagel Bunny

Common

0.5

Unobtainable

Cat

Uncommon

1

Obtainable

Deer

Uncommon

0

Obtainable

Silver Monkey

Legendary

0.5

Obtainable

Sea Otter

Legendary

1

Obtainable

Pig

Rare

1

Obtainable

Dairy Cow

Common

1

Unobtainable

Spotted Deer

Rare

1

Obtainable

Starfish

Common

1

Obtainable

Mandrake

Legendary

1

Unobtainable

Grey Mouse

Mythical

1

Obtainable

Bunny

Common

1

Obtainable

Dog

Common

0

Obtainable

Golden Lab

Common

0

Obtainable

Pixie

Rare

0

Obtainable

Ladybug

Common

0

Obtainable

Imp

Legendary

0

Obtainable

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What determines a Pet’s value?

A Pet’s value is determined by demand, rarity, availability, and ability.

How often does the Pet value list change?

The Pet value list undergoes minor changes every day; major changes occur with every game update.

How do I trade in Grow a Garden?

You can initiate a trade using Trading Tickets, which can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 100,000 Sheckles or 19 Robux.

About the author
Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Know More

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
