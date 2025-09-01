Grow a Garden Pet value list

Pets are central to the Grow a Garden gameplay loop, offering various bonuses to Fruits and other Pets while on your farm. One of the easiest ways to get them is through the game’s trading system, which necessitates the use of a value list. The function of a value list is to provide a shorthand for determining how valuable a particular Pet is.
This guide provides you with a list of values for the different Pets in the game. Use it to find out whether a particular deal is worth securing or not.
About Pet values in Grow a Garden
In this title, trade deals are secured based on mutual trust; there is no official in-game value list. Theoretically, you can trade a Kitsune for a Golden Lab, even though the deal is not equivalent at all. So, to ensure each exchange remains as fair as possible, each Pet is given a particular value by the community.
It’s worth noting that trade values change very frequently, much like a stock market. A Pet’s value changes based on weight, ability, Mutations, availability, and most importantly, demand. The demand for certain Pets rises and falls very frequently. If you’re willing to part with a high-value Pet, try to ascertain that the opposing party matches your offer before securing the deal.
Considering the relatively basic nature of the trading system in this experience, it’s important to find players who will honor the deal fairly. You may wish to use the official Grow a Garden Discord server to find a trustworthy Robloxian. Be sure to check the opposite party’s trade history in the game to determine whether it’s safe to deal with them or not.
List of Pet trading values
The table below will give you a quick look at the values of the different Pets featured in the experience:
A Pet’s value is determined by demand, rarity, availability, and ability.
How often does the Pet value list change?
The Pet value list undergoes minor changes every day; major changes occur with every game update.
How do I trade in Grow a Garden?
You can initiate a trade using Trading Tickets, which can be purchased from the Gear Shop for 100,000 Sheckles or 19 Robux.
