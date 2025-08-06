Grow a Garden Pitcher Plant guide

The Grow a Garden Summer Harvest Event added a myriad of new species to the Roblox experience. One of its Divine-rarity additions was the Pitcher Plant, a high-value plant species that was introduced with the Mega Harvest update. It can still be obtained long after the expiration of the Summer Harvest Event.

In this article, we take a look at everything there is to know about the Pitcher Plant.

Breaking down the Pitcher Plant in Grow a Garden

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Pitcher Plant can be obtained from the Summer Seed Merchant, who has a chance of appearing next to the Seed Shop every four hours. Once the Merchant appears, the Pitcher Plant has a 0.45% chance of being in stock. If it is in stock, you can buy it for 7,500,000 Sheckles. If you wish to circumvent the stock RNG, you can do so by purchasing the Seed for 715 Robux instead.

Trending

While the Summer Harvest Event was active, the Pitcher Plant was available in the regular Seed Shop. The odds and price of the Seed were identical; the only difference was the availability of the shop itself.

Here are other ways of getting the Pitcher Plant:

Small chance for it to be obtained during Lucky Harvest

Randomly stolen from other farms by the Red Fox Pet

A chance for the Snail Pet to produce one while harvesting any Fruit on the farm

Can potentially be dug up by Dog-type Pets

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Pitcher Plant is classified as a Divine-rarity species, making its Seed among the rarest in the game. It produces Fruits that can be sold for an average value of 52,000 Sheckles. The price a Fruit fetches is quite good for mid- to end-game players, making its acquisition a worthwhile endeavor.

Its yield is of the Multi-Harvest type, which means it will continuously produce Fruits until it is forcibly removed from the farm.

Combined with the high sell value of its Fruits, the Pitcher Plant stands to be a highly valuable addition to your farm. If you happen to come across the Summer Seed Merchant and if the Seed is in stock, consider buying it at once.

FAQs

How to get a Pitcher Plant Seed in Grow a Garden

The Pitcher Plant Seed is available from the Summer Seed Merchant for 7,500,000 Sheckles of 715 Robux.

What is the average sell value of a Pitcher Plant Fruit in Grow a Garden?

The average sell value of a Pitcher Plant Fruit is 52,000 Sheckles.

What rarity does the Pitcher Plant belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Pitcher Plant belongs to the Divine rarity.

