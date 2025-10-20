Grow a Garden Pumpkin Lollipop guide

The Pumpkin Lollipop is a gear piece available through the Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden Event. Added with the Ghoul Garden 2 update, this Lollipop can be used to increase your Halloween-type Pets’ age by one. This is quite handy for those looking to reach max level with their new horror-themed companions and open the doors to Pet Mutations.

Here’s a quick guide on what the Pumpkin Lollipop is all about in Grow a Garden.

An overview of Pumpkin Lollipop in Grow a Garden

Pumpkin Lollipop in the Halloween Gear Box (Image via Roblox)

The Pumpkin Lollipop is a Divine-rarity gear piece available through the Halloween Gear Box. From the Gear Box, the Lollipop has a 3.81% drop rate, making it one of the rarest items in its pool of rewards. It has a single application: to increase the age of a Halloween-type Pet by one. You can use this piece of equipment on the following Pets:

Bat

Black Cat

Bone Dog

Crow

Dark Spriggan

Ghost Bear

Goat

Goblin

Headless Horseman

Hex Serpent

Pumpkin Rat

Reaper

Spider

Wolf

You can get a Halloween Gear Box from the Dead Tree quests at a 20% drop rate. It can also be purchased from the Ghostly Gadgets Shop in the Halloween Market for 30 Candy Corn, or obtained through Jack O’Lantern, Witch’s Brew, and Grave Digger minigame.

Check out a complete list of Plants available as part of the Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden 2 update.

About the Ghoul Garden 2 update

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Ghoul Garden 2 update arrived in the experience on October 18, 2025, kicking off the second week of the Halloween-themed festivities. This update added two new major activities: Dead Tree quests and Grave Digging minigame. Both activities offer some of the most valuable rewards in the game. This update added new shop stock to the Halloween Market and introduced the Ghostly Gadget shop, which includes new gear.

Ghoul Garden 2 includes six new Plants and five new Pets, all of which are event-exclusive. They are obtainable through the Halloween Market or the minigames, which will only be available until the end of the event. So, be sure to complete all associated event activities before the festivities end.

The content drop also introduced the Spooky Crate, the Halloween Gear Box, and more, offering a rich variety of new collectibles and Cosmetics. Try to collect them all to get in the mood for the horror-themed celebration as the Ghoul Garden Event continues to ramp up.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What does Pumpkin Lollipop do?

Pumpkin Lollipop increases the age of a Halloween-type Pet by one.

How do I get Pumpkin Lollipop in Grow a Garden?

Pumpkin Lollipop has a 3.81% chance of dropping from the Halloween Gear Box.

How do I get the Halloween Gear Box in Grow a Garden?

The Halloween Gear Box can be obtained through Dead Tree quests, Ghostly Gadgets Shop, Jack O’Lantern rewards, Witch’s Brew rewards, and the Grave Digger minigame.

