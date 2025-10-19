Grow a Garden: All new Plants in Ghoul Garden Part 2

Grow a Garden is a tycoon simulator where you can build your own garden by growing different plants on your base. Following the Halloween trends, the game has added the Ghoul Garden update. The update was released in two parts, and the final part was introduced on October 18, 2025. With several new cosmetics, items, and pets, the game now has six more event-limited plants to beautify your garden.

Ad

This guide will introduce all the new plants added via the Ghoul Garden Part 2.

Also Read: Build a Zoo Halloween event guide

All new plants in the Ghoul Garden Part 2 update of Grow a Garden

Digging Event (Image via Roblox)

During the Ghoul Garden event, the event shop spawns on the map occasionally. You can buy your plants using the event currency from the Spooky Seed Shop. The game added seven new plants in the first part of the Ghoul Garden event, and with the second part, you can now grow six more event-limited plants. Here are all of them:

Ad

Trending

1) Weeping Branch Seed

Tier : Transcendent

: Transcendent How to Get : Can be obtained as a reward by completing the Dead Tree quests with a 0.50% chance.

: Can be obtained as a reward by completing the Dead Tree quests with a 0.50% chance. Passive Ability : Slowly mutates nearby plants from Wilted to Withered to Desolate.

: Slowly mutates nearby plants from Wilted to Withered to Desolate. Description: It is a limited-time, multi-harvest crop classified as a Woody, Magical, and Spooky type crop. It is a dark brown branch with two subsidiary branches.

2) Blood Orange

Tier : Prismatic

: Prismatic Cost : 200 Candy Corn/859 Robux

: 200 Candy Corn/859 Robux How to Get : 3.58% chance to be in stock in the Spooky Seeds Shop.

: 3.58% chance to be in stock in the Spooky Seeds Shop. Description: It is a limited-time multi-harvest plant classified as a Fruit, Sour, and Spooky type crop. It is a cube-like fruit with a dark orange color.

Ad

3) Mummy's Hand

Tier : Divine

: Divine How to Get : Can be obtained only from the Grave Digging Event with a 2% chance.

: Can be obtained only from the Grave Digging Event with a 2% chance. Description: A multi-harvest plant classified as a Root, Toxic, and Spooky type crop. It is a brown-colored hand-like plant, with its branches curling inwards. It has a glowing cube in its center. It gets Paradisal or Bloom mutations.

Also read: Build a Zoo Halloween event guide

4) Wisp Flower

Tier : Mythical

: Mythical How to Get : Can be obtained from the Grave Digging game with a 5.81% chance.

: Can be obtained from the Grave Digging game with a 5.81% chance. Description: The flower has pink-to-white-colored gradient leaves with a spooky cube in the center. Mutations like Abyssal, Chakra, Galactic, Frozen, and Glimmering can be obtained on this flower.

Ad

5) Zombie Fruit

Tier : Rare

: Rare How to Ge t: Can be obtained from the Grave Digging game with a 7% chance.

t: Can be obtained from the Grave Digging game with a 7% chance. Description: It is a creepy zombie hand holding a pink-colored fruit. Mutations like Abyssal, Bloodlit, Chakra, Clay, Frozen, Glimmering, Rainbow, Shocked, Toxic, etc. can be obtained on this plant.

6) Candy Cornflower

Tier : Legendary

: Legendary How to Get : Can be obtained from Spooky Seed Shop

: Can be obtained from Spooky Seed Shop Description: A hill-like appearance with three blocks stacked in a line, with yellow at the bottom, then orange and white.

Ad

For more information about the plants released in the first part of the Ghoul Garden event by Grow a Garden, visit here

FAQ for Plants in Ghoul Garden Part 2 by Grow a Garden

How can I get the Weeping Branch Seed in Grow a Garden?

You can obtain the Weeping Branch Seed by completing Dead Tree quests. It has a 0.50% drop chance as a reward during the Ghoul Garden event.

Ad

Where can I buy the Blood Orange plant in Grow a Garden?

The Blood Orange is available in the Spooky Seed Shop during the event. It costs 200 Candy Corn or 859 Robux and has a 3.58% chance of being in stock.

What type of crop is blood orange in Grow a Garden?

Blood orange is a Prismatic-tier, multi-harvest crop, categorized as Fruit, Sour, and Spooky type.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025