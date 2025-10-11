Grow a Garden: All new Plants in Ghoul Garden event

Grow a Garden has released the latest Ghoul Garden event before this Halloween. This event has added various new seeds, pets, weather events, cosmetics, and other items in-game. There are seven new Halloween-themed seeds available for purchase at the Spooky Seed Shop using the Candy Corns currency. Each plant has several mutations and characteristics.

This guide will introduce you to all the new plants in this Ghoul Garden update.

All new Plants in the Ghoul Garden update of Grow a Garden

Spooky Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

All the new seeds look spooky to perfectly align with the Halloween theme. You can buy all the plants from the regular seed shop or the Spooky Seed Shop at the event hub. You can spend Candy Corns, Sheckles, or Robux to buy their seeds. Here are all the plants added to the game:

1) Great Pumpkin Plant

Cost: 15B Sheckles/1,199 Robux

Where to buy: Regular Seed Shop

Effect: Every 5 minutes, it mutates a plant with a ghostly mutation.

Description: The Great Pumpkin is a limited-time, multi-harvest plant with Transcendent-tier rarity. It is the fourth transcendent seed in the game and bears a resemblance to a Jack-O-Lantern plant. It is a pumpkin with a spooky smile and a green stem.

2) Bloodred Mushroom Plant

Cost: 15 Candy Corn/129 Robux

Where to buy: Spooky Seeds shop

Description: This is an uncommon plant bearing a similar appearance to a mushroom and the possible mutations of Burnt, Cloudtouched, Glimmering, Gold, Fried, and Graceful.

3) Jack-O-Lantern plant

Cost: 24 Corn Candy/179 Robux

Where to buy: Spooky Seeds shop

Description: It is a Rare plant having a similar appearance to a Halloween pumpkin, but in a cube shape. You can get a Glimmering or Chilled mutation on this plant.

4) Ghoul Root Seed

Cost: 40 Candy Corns/279 Robux

Where to buy: Spooky Seeds shop

Description: It is a spiky-shaped Legendary plant that resembles a body. Its two branches look like arms, and the main stem has a spooky face. You can get Amber, Bloom, Fried, Silver, Glimmering, and Cloudtouched mutations on this plant.

5) Seer Vine Seed

Cost: 90 Candy Corn/629 Robux

Where to buy: Spooky Seeds shop

Description: It is a Divine-level plant having a spooky appearance, where the plant grows with an eyeball.

6) Poison Apple Plant

Cost: 140 Candy Corns/749 Robux

Where to buy: Spooky Seeds shop

Description: It is a multi-harvest Prismatic crop having a purple and green halo color. You can obtain Silver, Glimmering, Molten, Vamp, Chilled, Bloodlit, Blazing, and Cloudtouched mutations from this plant.

7) Chicken Feed Seed

Cost: 65 Candy Corns/459 Robux

Description: It is a Mythical crop.

Tips to get all the plants in the Garden Ghoul event by Grow a Garden

Ghoul Garden event hub (Image via Roblox)

Candy Corn is an expensive currency, and Robux is not the best thing to spend on high-tier plants. These tips will help you obtain all the event-exclusive plants in Grow a Garden:

Save up your Candy Corn currency by not spending it on less important items. Buy fewer low-cost plants.

Easily mutated and multi-harvest seeds can reap higher ROI in the long term.

Always check if there is a stock in the market so you don't miss the chance you've been saving for.

Before going offline, try planting multiple or multi-harvest seeds. This way, they can get mutated by the changing weather events.

FAQs for Plants in the Ghoul Garden Event by Grow a Garden

Which plant gives the best value for Candy Corns?

The Poison Apple Plant offers the best long-term ROI due to its Prismatic tier and multi-harvest ability.

Are mutations random or specific to the weather in Grow a Garden?

Mutations are both random and weather-specific. Certain weather events boost the chances of obtaining different mutation types like Glimmering or Chilled.

What’s the easiest seed to start the Ghoul Garden event in Grow a Garden?

The Bloodred Mushroom is the best beginner option due to its balanced cost and mutation variety.

