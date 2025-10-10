Adopt Me: Halloween Surprise Spiders Update guide

Adopt Me is getting spooky this Halloween. Before the Halloween week, players are enjoying the two latest updates in-game. The Halloween Surprise Spiders Update was launched on October 10, 2025, adding several new features. Players can now acquire a set of arachnid pets and exclusive shop items. Along with that, they can access a spooky-themed costume party minigame.
This guide will familiarize you with the Halloween Surprise Spiders update.
Also Read: Anime Eternal Hollow Raid guide
What's new in the Halloween Surprise Spiders update by Adopt Me?
In this new update, players can now unlock the new Spider Box, vote for the best-dressed pet inside the costume party minigame, and a lot more. Let us check everything new inside the game:
Spider Box
From the Spider Box, players can now unlock a new category of pets called arachnid pets. This Legendary box will cost players 18,000 Candy Corns, unlocking pets of different rarity. Here are all the unlockable pets:
- Jumping Spider (Uncommon): 55% drop chance
- Tarantula (Rare): 33% drop chance
- Chilling Spider (Ultra Rare): 10% drop chance
- Black Widow (Legendary): 2% drop chance
To buy the box, you must enter the new spooky area covered by spiderwebs.
New Pet: The Black Dog
Players can now adopt the Black Dog pet, a mysterious dark-furred pet available for 43,000 Candy Corn. This rare pet perfectly matches the Halloween theme due to its red-colored eyes, smoke aura, and black fur. Players will be able to trade this pet with others, making it a good collectible after the event wraps up.
Costume Party minigame
Costume Party Minigame has been a fan-favorite mode, and it has returned with some spooky Halloween-themed items. Here's how you can play:
- Enter the arcade arena and wait until the next game starts.
- Choose one of your pets to dress up according to a theme that can win votes.
- Mix and match Pet Wear items to dress up your pet.
- Once everyone’s ready, players will vote for all the pets in their room, making the best-dressed pet the winner.
- Candy Corn currency will be distributed as rewards based on your votes and placement.
New shop items and toys
Along with pets, the game has added several new items and toys, which are accessible by spending Candy Corn currency or Robux. Here are all the items you can buy:
- Spider Box (Legendary): 18,000 Candy Corn
- The Black Dog (Rare): 43,000 Candy Corn
- Skeleton Winged Glider (Legendary): 90,000 Candy Corn
- Noob Voodoo Doll Chew Toy (Ultra Rare): 8,200 Candy Corn
- Spider Cave Poster: 4,000 Candy Corn
- Stalactite Furniture: 2,300 Candy Corn
- Stalagmite Furniture: 2,300 Candy Corn
Robux Items
- Halloween Slime Mega Neon Paint (Legendary): 49 Robux
- 5× Yarn Apples Bundle (Ultra Rare): 250 Robux
Also Read: Anime Eternal Dragon Room Raid guide
Arachnophobia Mode
For those who dislike or have a phobia of spiders, they can enable the Arachnophobia mode to replace the visuals with alternate characters.
Halloween coloring competition
During these competitions, players can draw and share their dream Halloween costumes. The winners will receive a Black Widow pet (Legendary) and Fly & Ride Potions. To post their art, players must be level 5 or higher in the official Adopt Me! game. Discord server. The last submission for this competition will be accepted on October 16, 2025.
Also Read: Anime Eternal Energy Obelisk guide
FAQs for Adopt Me Halloween Surprise Spiders Update
What is the Spider Box in Adopt Me?
The Spider Box is a limited-time Legendary box that lets players unlock spider-themed pets of varying rarity. It costs 18,000 Candy Corn.
How can players get The Black Dog pet in Adopt Me?
The Black Dog can be purchased for 43,000 Candy Corn. You can find it roaming around on the roads.
What is Arachnophobia Mode in Adopt Me?
Arachnophobia Mode is a new accessibility option that replaces spider-themed pets with alternate visuals.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025