Anime Eternal Energy Obelisk guide

In Anime Eternal, the Energy Obelisk gives you a permanent and stackable buff, allowing you to boost your energy gains. This feature was added with Update 18 to help you grow faster during midgame. Accessible at World 10, you can use Obelisk Coins to upgrade your level and gain a powerful energy multiplier. Part 3 of Update 18 has added 10 more levels for the Energy Obelisk.

This guide will help you become stronger using the Energy Obelisk.

What is the Energy Obelisk in Anime Eternal?

Energy Obelisk tower (Image via Roblox)

The Energy Obelisk is similar to the Damage Obelisk but can be unlocked and used during the mid-game. Similar to the Damage Obelisk, which unlocks at World 15, you can find the Energy Obelisk at World 10 to enhance your energy storage. This stored energy will help you scale faster during the mid-game progression. Each upgrade increases your max energy holding, allowing you to sustain high HP bosses.

Steps to unlock the Energy Obelisk

Once you reach World 10, the Magic Hunter City, you can find the Obelisk tower on the map. Using the Obelisk Coins, you can activate and upgrade the boost. Follow these steps to achieve it faster:

Step One: Complete all the quests of Spirit Residence to collect the keys necessary for unlocking World 10.

Step Two: Collect Obelisk Coins from various activities:

Dungeons: Enter and complete easy, medium, hard, crazy, or insane dungeons to claim +20 Obelisk Coins. You cannot acquire them by clearing the Kaiju Dungeon.

Enter and complete easy, medium, hard, crazy, or insane dungeons to claim +20 Obelisk Coins. You cannot acquire them by clearing the Kaiju Dungeon. Raids: For every 100 waves cleared inside any raid dungeon, roughly 1 Obelisk Coin will drop. Boosts like x2/x3 can also be applied.

every 100 waves cleared inside any raid dungeon, roughly 1 Obelisk Coin will drop. Boosts like x2/x3 can also be applied. Defense Modes: Any enemy during the run can drop about 1 coin per 100 waves. These can be stacked to earn better benefits.

Step Three: Interact with the Obelisk tower to upgrade your stats using coins. With each level, there is a set coin requirement to increase your energy holding.

Ways to farm Obelisk Coins faster in Anime Eternal

Clearing dungeons for Obelisk Coins (Image via Roblox)

To max out your energy obelisk faster, here are some of the best ways:

High-wave Defense Mode runs: Helps you with efficient and consistent coin farming over time.

Helps you with efficient and consistent coin farming over time. Dungeon Clears: If you can clear dungeons faster, keep grinding solo since clearing them grants you 20 coins. For higher-level dungeons, you can prioritize entering with a team to fast-track the process since each dungeon has an hour of cooldown to enter again.

If you can clear dungeons faster, keep grinding solo since clearing them grants you 20 coins. For higher-level dungeons, you can prioritize entering with a team to fast-track the process since each dungeon has an hour of cooldown to enter again. Solo or team Raids: Raids can drop one coin after every 100 waves. Easy raids like Gleam Raids become the best options due to their high wave volume and easier enemies according to your current level.

FAQs for Energy Obelisk in Anime Eternal

Is Energy Obelisk better than Damage Obelisk?

Both are equally important. Energy Obelisk improves stamina and energy regeneration, while the Damage Obelisk (World 15) boosts attack power. Upgrading both in balance gives the best performance.

Do I need to spend real money to upgrade the Energy Obelisk?

No, you only need Obelisk Coins, which are obtainable from free game modes like Raids, Defense, and Dungeons.

Where can I find the Energy Obelisk in Anime Eternal?

You can find the Energy Obelisk in World 10.

