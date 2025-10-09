  • home icon
Anime Eternal: All Secret Boss locations & drops

By Shivansh Gupta
Published Oct 09, 2025 06:52 GMT
Anime Eternal game banner (Image via Roblox)
Anime Eternal game banner (Image via Roblox)

Anime Eternal gives you the opportunity to battle your favorite anime characters. During your journey in this game, you'll encounter powerful Secret Bosses in each world that can give you a tough time and make progress challenging. These enemies can drop some rare items and avatars, which provide valuable buffs. Knowing where to find them will help you advance through worlds faster.

This guide lists all the Secret Bosses in this Roblox experience and their locations in each world.

What are Secret Bosses in Anime Eternal?

Kid Kohan in World 1 (Image via Roblox)
Kid Kohan in World 1 (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Eternal, Secret Bosses are enemies that have much higher HP than others that spawn in a map. You need sufficient power and high efficiency to defeat them. These foes often hide behind walls or other props, requiring you to search around buildings, barriers, and other hidden areas to find them.

All Secret Bosses drop rare rewards and have a ~1% chance of dropping avatars. These items are typically related to and used within their respective anime worlds. Upon defeating some of these enemies, you can obtain powers and gears that grant permanent buffs whenever equipped.

SS Rank Bosses appear on all maps, while SSS Rank enemies are found only in the later arenas.

Secret Bosses, their spawn locations, and drops

Eizen in the game (Image via Roblox)
Eizen in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the SS and SSS Bosses you can find in this Roblox experience and the items they can drop when defeated:

BossesAura Effect and HPItem DropsSpawn Location
Kid Kohan10% starluck and 2.5qdCoins, Saiyan Tokens, Dragon Race Token, Avatar Soul, 4 Star Hat, Kid Kohan AvatarWorld 1: Found behind the yellow dungeon building
Shanks0.1x Damage and 5sxCoins, Demon Fruit Token,Pirate Crew Token, Avatar Souls, Armless Cloak, Shanks AvatarWorld 2: On the hilltop located on the island
Eizen2.5Sp and 0.25x EnergyCoins, Zanpakuto Token, Reiatsu Token, Pressure Token, Avatar Souls, Eizen AvatarWorld 3: Located at the center of the town
Sukuni120Sp and +25% DropsCoins, Cursed Finger, Cursed Token, Sukuni Avatar, Avatar SoulsWorld 4: Hidden in the bushes near the swimming pool
Rangoki31.2 de and +15% CoinsCoins, Breathing Token, Demon Arts Token, Avatar Souls, Rangoki AvatarWorld 5: Found on the hill cliff at the end of island
Statue of God 195Ud and 0.75x EnergyCoins, Hunter Rank Token, Reawakening Token, Monarch Token, Avatar Soul, Statue of God AvatarWorld 6: Either at the left side, where the road ends, or in the space between the two buildings
Novi Chorin133tdD Coins, Wind Spirit Token, Fire Spirit Token, Grimoire token, Avatar Soul, Novi Chorin AvatarWorld 7: Climb the ladder of the Grimoire tower
Itechi4.8QnD and +25% StarluckCoins, Chakra Token, Eye Token, Avatar Soul, Shinobi Flops, Itechi AvatarWorld 8: Inside Red Arena
Madera9.6QnD and +25% StarluckCoins, Chakra Token, Eye Token, Avatar Soul, Shinobi Flops, Itechi AvatarWorld 8: On the platform to the left of the Hokage Building
Ken Turbo1.25pDCoins, Gold Ball Token, Granny Token, Avatar Soul, Ken Turbo AvatarWorld 9: On a fake wall in the building present on the left side of spawn
Killas Godspeed665OcD and 1.5x EnergyCoins, Energy TOB Token, Ten Token, Damage TOB Token, Avatar Soul, Killas Godspeed AvatarWorld 10: Climb the border wall and look for a spawning platform to find this boss
Eran120Vgn and 0.5x DamageCoins, Families Token, Titan Token, Spinal Fluid Token, Avatar Soul, Scout Cloak, Eran AvatarWorld 11: On a fake wall, near the SS Rank quest board
Esanor13.2DVgCoins, Commandments Token, Avatar soul, Esanor AvatarWorld 12: On a fake small tower towards the right side
Number 812qtV and 2.0x Energy Coins, Kaiju Token, Fortitude Level Token, Avatar Soul, Number 8 AvatarWorld 13: On a fake hill behind the boundary walls
Valzora4.79SeVCoins, Species Token, Ultimate Skill Token, Demon Energy Token, Avatar Soul, Valzora AvatarWorld 14: At the end of the road on the left side
The Paladin967SPG and +35% DropsCoins, Energy Rune Token, Weapon Rune Token, Avatar Soul, The Paladin Avatar World 15: At the corner of the city, behind the Gleam tower and a fake wall
Dino195NPG and +10% EXPCoins, Stand Token, Requiem Token, Ripple Token, Avatar Soul, Dino Avatar World 16: At the top of the Center building
Arama686UTG and 1.0x DamageCoins, CCG Token, Kagune Token, Kakuhou Token, Avatar Soul, Arama AvatarWorld 17: Hidden inside the Upper floor of the investigator's building.
Hero of Hell50.9tsTGCoins, Debiru Token, Akuma Token, Akuma Damage Token, Avatar Soul, Mr Chainsaw AvatarWorld 18: Inside the fake tunnel
Bansho1.76ssTG and 1.5x damageCoins, Ignition Token, Hellfire Token, Adolla Token, Avatar Soul, Bansho AvatarWorld 19: In the fake tunnel
Koku SSJ1.52NoTGCoins, Frost Demon Token, Grand Elder Token, Dragon Race Lvl Token, Avatar Soul, Koku SSJ AvatarWorld 20: Check the hilltop on the right side.
Frezi Final Form 15.2QdDRCoins, Frost Demon Token, Grand Elder Token, Dragon Race Lvl Token, Avatar Soul, Frezi Final Form Avatar World 20: Behind a fake wall on the same hill as Koku
Cifer872uQDRCoins, Scythe Token, Bankai Token, Zanpakuto Token, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Cifer AvatarWorld 21: At the top of the Main temple.
Vasto Ichige8.72tQDRCoins, Scythe Token, Bankai Token, Zanpakuto Token, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Vasto Ichige AvatarWorld 21: On the left tower of the temple, same as Cifer
Blood Queen30.5qdQDRCoins, Eminence Coin, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Blood Queen AvatarWorld 22: Near your spawn location
Shadow305QnQDRCoins, Eminence Coin, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Shadow AvatarWorld 22: You'll find a hill at the end when you move towards the right of your spawn location. Check the hilltop to find this foe.
FAQs for Secret Bosses

Do Secret Bosses respawn?

Yes. Each Secret Boss respawns after a short cooldown, allowing players to farm them repeatedly for drops.

What are the rarest drops from Secret Bosses?

The rarest rewards are Character Avatars, special gears, and Auras, which have very low drop rates.

Which Secret Boss gives the most coins?

Secret Bosses from late-game worlds like Rangaki (World 5), Eran (World 11), and Cifer (World 21) yield the highest number of coins due to their high-tier scaling.

Are Secret Bosses solo or multiplayer fights?

Most Secret Bosses can be tackled solo, but high-tier ones are best survived in groups.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
