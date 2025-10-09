Anime Eternal: All Secret Boss locations & drops

Anime Eternal gives you the opportunity to battle your favorite anime characters. During your journey in this game, you'll encounter powerful Secret Bosses in each world that can give you a tough time and make progress challenging. These enemies can drop some rare items and avatars, which provide valuable buffs. Knowing where to find them will help you advance through worlds faster.

This guide lists all the Secret Bosses in this Roblox experience and their locations in each world.

What are Secret Bosses in Anime Eternal?

Kid Kohan in World 1 (Image via Roblox)

In Anime Eternal, Secret Bosses are enemies that have much higher HP than others that spawn in a map. You need sufficient power and high efficiency to defeat them. These foes often hide behind walls or other props, requiring you to search around buildings, barriers, and other hidden areas to find them.

All Secret Bosses drop rare rewards and have a ~1% chance of dropping avatars. These items are typically related to and used within their respective anime worlds. Upon defeating some of these enemies, you can obtain powers and gears that grant permanent buffs whenever equipped.

SS Rank Bosses appear on all maps, while SSS Rank enemies are found only in the later arenas.

Secret Bosses, their spawn locations, and drops

Eizen in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the SS and SSS Bosses you can find in this Roblox experience and the items they can drop when defeated:

Bosses Aura Effect and HP Item Drops Spawn Location Kid Kohan 10% starluck and 2.5qd Coins, Saiyan Tokens, Dragon Race Token, Avatar Soul, 4 Star Hat, Kid Kohan Avatar World 1: Found behind the yellow dungeon building Shanks 0.1x Damage and 5sx Coins, Demon Fruit Token,Pirate Crew Token, Avatar Souls, Armless Cloak, Shanks Avatar World 2: On the hilltop located on the island Eizen 2.5Sp and 0.25x Energy Coins, Zanpakuto Token, Reiatsu Token, Pressure Token, Avatar Souls, Eizen Avatar World 3: Located at the center of the town Sukuni 120Sp and +25% Drops Coins, Cursed Finger, Cursed Token, Sukuni Avatar, Avatar Souls World 4: Hidden in the bushes near the swimming pool Rangoki 31.2 de and +15% Coins Coins, Breathing Token, Demon Arts Token, Avatar Souls, Rangoki Avatar World 5: Found on the hill cliff at the end of island Statue of God 195Ud and 0.75x Energy Coins, Hunter Rank Token, Reawakening Token, Monarch Token, Avatar Soul, Statue of God Avatar World 6: Either at the left side, where the road ends, or in the space between the two buildings Novi Chorin 133tdD Coins, Wind Spirit Token, Fire Spirit Token, Grimoire token, Avatar Soul, Novi Chorin Avatar World 7: Climb the ladder of the Grimoire tower Itechi 4.8QnD and +25% Starluck Coins, Chakra Token, Eye Token, Avatar Soul, Shinobi Flops, Itechi Avatar World 8: Inside Red Arena Madera 9.6QnD and +25% Starluck Coins, Chakra Token, Eye Token, Avatar Soul, Shinobi Flops, Itechi Avatar World 8: On the platform to the left of the Hokage Building Ken Turbo 1.25pD Coins, Gold Ball Token, Granny Token, Avatar Soul, Ken Turbo Avatar World 9: On a fake wall in the building present on the left side of spawn Killas Godspeed 665OcD and 1.5x Energy Coins, Energy TOB Token, Ten Token, Damage TOB Token, Avatar Soul, Killas Godspeed Avatar World 10: Climb the border wall and look for a spawning platform to find this boss Eran 120Vgn and 0.5x Damage Coins, Families Token, Titan Token, Spinal Fluid Token, Avatar Soul, Scout Cloak, Eran Avatar World 11: On a fake wall, near the SS Rank quest board

Esanor 13.2DVg Coins, Commandments Token, Avatar soul, Esanor Avatar World 12: On a fake small tower towards the right side

Number 8 12qtV and 2.0x Energy Coins, Kaiju Token, Fortitude Level Token, Avatar Soul, Number 8 Avatar World 13: On a fake hill behind the boundary walls Valzora 4.79SeV Coins, Species Token, Ultimate Skill Token, Demon Energy Token, Avatar Soul, Valzora Avatar World 14: At the end of the road on the left side The Paladin 967SPG and +35% Drops Coins, Energy Rune Token, Weapon Rune Token, Avatar Soul, The Paladin Avatar World 15: At the corner of the city, behind the Gleam tower and a fake wall Dino 195NPG and +10% EXP Coins, Stand Token, Requiem Token, Ripple Token, Avatar Soul, Dino Avatar World 16: At the top of the Center building Arama 686UTG and 1.0x Damage Coins, CCG Token, Kagune Token, Kakuhou Token, Avatar Soul, Arama Avatar World 17: Hidden inside the Upper floor of the investigator's building. Hero of Hell 50.9tsTG Coins, Debiru Token, Akuma Token, Akuma Damage Token, Avatar Soul, Mr Chainsaw Avatar World 18: Inside the fake tunnel Bansho 1.76ssTG and 1.5x damage Coins, Ignition Token, Hellfire Token, Adolla Token, Avatar Soul, Bansho Avatar World 19: In the fake tunnel Koku SSJ 1.52NoTG Coins, Frost Demon Token, Grand Elder Token, Dragon Race Lvl Token, Avatar Soul, Koku SSJ Avatar World 20: Check the hilltop on the right side. Frezi Final Form 15.2QdDR Coins, Frost Demon Token, Grand Elder Token, Dragon Race Lvl Token, Avatar Soul, Frezi Final Form Avatar World 20: Behind a fake wall on the same hill as Koku Cifer 872uQDR Coins, Scythe Token, Bankai Token, Zanpakuto Token, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Cifer Avatar World 21: At the top of the Main temple. Vasto Ichige 8.72tQDR Coins, Scythe Token, Bankai Token, Zanpakuto Token, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Vasto Ichige Avatar World 21: On the left tower of the temple, same as Cifer Blood Queen 30.5qdQDR Coins, Eminence Coin, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Blood Queen Avatar World 22: Near your spawn location Shadow 305QnQDR Coins, Eminence Coin, Avatar Soul, Shadow Soul, Shadow Avatar World 22: You'll find a hill at the end when you move towards the right of your spawn location. Check the hilltop to find this foe.

FAQs for Secret Bosses

Do Secret Bosses respawn?

Yes. Each Secret Boss respawns after a short cooldown, allowing players to farm them repeatedly for drops.

What are the rarest drops from Secret Bosses?

The rarest rewards are Character Avatars, special gears, and Auras, which have very low drop rates.

Which Secret Boss gives the most coins?

Secret Bosses from late-game worlds like Rangaki (World 5), Eran (World 11), and Cifer (World 21) yield the highest number of coins due to their high-tier scaling.

Are Secret Bosses solo or multiplayer fights?

Most Secret Bosses can be tackled solo, but high-tier ones are best survived in groups.

