Anime Eternal: All Secret Boss locations & drops

Anime Eternal gives you the opportunity to battle your favorite anime characters. During your journey in this game, you'll encounter powerful Secret Bosses in each world that can give you a tough time and make progress challenging. These enemies can drop some rare items and avatars, which provide valuable buffs. Knowing where to find them will help you advance through worlds faster.
This guide lists all the Secret Bosses in this Roblox experience and their locations in each world.
What are Secret Bosses in Anime Eternal?
In Anime Eternal, Secret Bosses are enemies that have much higher HP than others that spawn in a map. You need sufficient power and high efficiency to defeat them. These foes often hide behind walls or other props, requiring you to search around buildings, barriers, and other hidden areas to find them.
All Secret Bosses drop rare rewards and have a ~1% chance of dropping avatars. These items are typically related to and used within their respective anime worlds. Upon defeating some of these enemies, you can obtain powers and gears that grant permanent buffs whenever equipped.
SS Rank Bosses appear on all maps, while SSS Rank enemies are found only in the later arenas.
Secret Bosses, their spawn locations, and drops
Here are all the SS and SSS Bosses you can find in this Roblox experience and the items they can drop when defeated:
FAQs for Secret Bosses
Do Secret Bosses respawn?
Yes. Each Secret Boss respawns after a short cooldown, allowing players to farm them repeatedly for drops.
What are the rarest drops from Secret Bosses?
The rarest rewards are Character Avatars, special gears, and Auras, which have very low drop rates.
Which Secret Boss gives the most coins?
Secret Bosses from late-game worlds like Rangaki (World 5), Eran (World 11), and Cifer (World 21) yield the highest number of coins due to their high-tier scaling.
Are Secret Bosses solo or multiplayer fights?
Most Secret Bosses can be tackled solo, but high-tier ones are best survived in groups.
