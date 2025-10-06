Build a Tower: A beginner’s guide 

Build a Tower is a new Roblox sensation for all obby lovers. As a tycoon simulator, the game enables players to design their own obstacle course and invite friends to complete it. You can find all the building essentials and gear at the in-game shop. Each item placed in your towers helps you earn some money per second, which you can use to buy tower upgrades, unlock money boosts, and increase your obby's capacity.

Ad

This guide will help you get started in Build a Tower.

Also read: Build ur Base Pinata Event guide

Fundamentals of Build a Tower

Still depicting different Obbies in Towers (Image via Roblox)

Developed by Pink Heart Games, this Roblox experience makes every player an obby developer, but without complex algorithms. You can buy and place different items on the tower and design it to be more difficult to cross. Here's everything you must know before starting your first build.

Ad

Trending

Tower/Base

As you enter the game, you'll spawn at your tower or base, where you can place items, design the obby, and start earning money every second. With every upgrade level, your tower becomes longer, allowing you to make it more complex.

Game mechanics

To be successful in this game, you must keep its fundamental mechanics in mind and design your obby smartly. Your character moves slowly while holding objects, and the blocks' placement can be adjusted using the camera angle and other options. You can start placing objects after equipping your Hammer, and even rotate and move them up or down before placing.

Ad

Placing objects in your obby lets you earn some cash per second, which can be boosted by upgrading your tower.

Gear

The title features four types of gear in total, which you can buy via the in-game shop if they are in stock. The shop restocks every five minutes. Here are the items:

Hammer (already owned)

Teleporter: On each buy, you get teleported to the highest block in the obby; this can be done 10 times.

Refiner: Lasts for 40 uses and allows you to move blocks after you place them.

Paint Bucket: Grants 40 uses of paint.

Ad

Builder items

These are the items you can use to build your obby. Each of them earns you a different amount of money per second if placed at your base. You can buy them from the shop (if in stock) and also sell them. The shop restocks every five minutes. Here are all of the builder items available:

Square: Earns $10/s

Small Sphere/Small Cylinder/Small Block: Earns $4/s

Platform: Earns $8/s

Wedge/Truss: Earns $5/s

Wall: Earns $11/s

Basic jumps: Earns $19/s

Crate:

Microcube/Ball Jumps: Earns $17/s

Big cylinder: Earns $13/s

Big Sphere:

Fence/Flowers: Earns $1/s

Damage Brick:

Ice: Earns $95/s

Water: Earns $50/s

Rainbow truss: Earns $85/s

Kill brick: Earns $82/s

Disappearing platform: Earns $60/s

Wall hops

Ad

Item dispensers

Speed Giver

Slap Giver

Upgrades shop

You can upgrade your tower to increase its item limit and cash boost. There are a total of 15 levels, costing up to $2T.

Also read: All new gears in Plants vs Brainrots Prison update

Tips for Build a Tower

Placing building items at the tower (Image via Roblox)

Your objective in this game is simple: Build a tough obby and invite others to clear it. Here are some tips and factors to keep in mind:

Ad

Keep a stock of all the items available in the shop; since creativity has no limits in this title, you might find yourself needing a block that isn't in stock at the moment.

Your obby earns even if you're offline.

Use your gear wisely. They can be used only for a limited number of times and frequently come in very handy.

Place as many blocks as you can to increase your earnings per second. Prioritize placing items with better stats.

Keep trying to clear your obby and check its functionality.

Placing blocks precisely would allow the players to enjoy the tower without glitches.

You can control which friend can become the builder at your base.

Ad

Also read: What every raid does in Anime Eternal

FAQs on Build a Tower

How do I earn money in Build a Tower?

You earn money per second from the items you place in your tower. The more structures and traps you build, the higher your income rate.

What can I buy with the money I earn in Build a Tower?

You can use your earnings to buy new tower parts, unlock special gear, and purchase upgrades like money boosts and higher tower capacity.

Ad

What are tower upgrades in Build a Tower?

Tower upgrades increase your height limit, expand building capacity, and improve your money generation speed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025