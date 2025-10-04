What every raid does in Anime Eternal

In Anime Eternal, raids are a crucial feature for grinding. They give players a chance to tackle high-risk, high-reward dungeons and farm rare items, powers, and currencies. These encounters feature tough boss waves that can respawn with higher HP.

This guide provides an overview of all the raids in Anime Eternal.

How raids work in Anime Eternal

Rewards from Leaf Raid (Image via Roblox)

Here's how raids in Anime Eternal work:

Raid keys: They are the only way to enter raids. Each raid requires a unique key, which cannot be reused. You can acquire them by clearing quests, buy them from shops, or get them as event drops.

They are the only way to enter raids. Each raid requires a unique key, which cannot be reused. You can acquire them by clearing quests, buy them from shops, or get them as event drops. Entry into the Raids: All players on the server can join a raid you start. You can invite friends to defeat waves faster or play solo.

All players on the server can join a raid you start. You can invite friends to defeat waves faster or play solo. Wave System: You get to face hundreds to thousands of waves according to the dungeons. Each successive wave spawns tougher enemies and can be bound to time. You can face bosses as you clear each milestone.

You get to face hundreds to thousands of waves according to the dungeons. Each successive wave spawns tougher enemies and can be bound to time. You can face bosses as you clear each milestone. Rewards: Different raids drop unique loot. For instance, Leaf Raid can drop tokens for Naruto characters on priority.

Which raid to choose?

Beginners: Restaurant to Cursed

Restaurant to Cursed Midgame: Sin to Progression

Sin to Progression Late-game: Gleam to Leaf

Gleam to Leaf Endgame: Green Planet

All raids in Anime Eternal

Clearing waves in Leaf Raid (Image via Roblox)

Restaurant Raid

Unlock: An early game access raid helps your beginner grind. Accessible after clearing World 2 and requires no key for the first time.

An early game access raid helps your beginner grind. Accessible after clearing World 2 and requires no key for the first time. Rules: An introduction to raids, you will face 20 waves in total. With low-level enemies, a small boss appears after every five waves.

An introduction to raids, you will face 20 waves in total. With low-level enemies, a small boss appears after every five waves. Rewards: Coins, consumables, and entry-level raid tokens. Due to the balanced rewards, it is a good entry-level raid.

Coins, consumables, and entry-level raid tokens. Due to the balanced rewards, it is a good entry-level raid. Best use: Practice and progress. The rewards earned here cannot scale during the midgame.

Cursed Raid

Unlock: Around World 4

Around World 4 Rules: A progression in the game where you'll face 200 waves, and every 50 waves, the boss appears. After every 10 waves, a cursed zone spawns, which can lower your stats.

A progression in the game where you'll face 200 waves, and every 50 waves, the boss appears. After every 10 waves, a cursed zone spawns, which can lower your stats. Rewards: Special tokens and mid-tier drops, used for upgrades related to cursed mechanics.

Special tokens and mid-tier drops, used for upgrades related to cursed mechanics. Best use: Helps you transit between early and midgame and farm tokens for upgrades.

Sin Raid

Unlock: After clearing World 12

After clearing World 12 Rules: Players face up to 1000 waves, and the boss appears after every 100 waves, making it tougher to play solo after 300 waves.

Players face up to 1000 waves, and the boss appears after every 100 waves, making it tougher to play solo after 300 waves. Rewards: Rare tokens, large coin payouts, and raid chests.

Rare tokens, large coin payouts, and raid chests. Best Use: Team raids give high returns here.

Gleam Raid

Unlock: Late midgame raid, available after World 15

Late midgame raid, available after World 15 Rules: Over 1000 waves to face with strict DPS requirements. Gleam storms occur occasionally on the floor, making players return to the safe zone.

Over 1000 waves to face with strict DPS requirements. Gleam storms occur occasionally on the floor, making players return to the safe zone. Rewards: Gleam Powers, Gleam Tokens, rare raid-exclusive gear, XP boosts, and achievements.

Gleam Powers, Gleam Tokens, rare raid-exclusive gear, XP boosts, and achievements. Best Use: Farming exclusive powers, jewelry, and gear.

Progression Raid

Unlocks: After World 16

After World 16 Rules: Speed-focused raid where each wave is bound to be cleared in under a minute. If it fails, XP and coin earnings are nerfed during the raid.

Speed-focused raid where each wave is bound to be cleared in under a minute. If it fails, XP and coin earnings are nerfed during the raid. Rewards: Rare tokens, large XP gains, and reliable coin drops.

Rare tokens, large XP gains, and reliable coin drops. Best Use: Best for leveling up before entering high-tier raids.

World-Specific Raids (e.g., Leaf Raid)

Unlock: Accessible after clearing the respective worlds.

Accessible after clearing the respective worlds. Rules: Long raids, some going up to 2,000 waves. Bosses rotate between worlds every 100 waves. Let's you train for an endgame endurance boost.

Long raids, some going up to 2,000 waves. Bosses rotate between worlds every 100 waves. Let's you train for an endgame endurance boost. Rewards: High-tier tokens, raid chests, and specific evolution tokens.

High-tier tokens, raid chests, and specific evolution tokens. Best Use: For farming unit parts and raid-exclusive crafting mats.

Green Planet Raid

Unlock: Accessible after World 20.

Accessible after World 20. Rules: You face top-tier enemies here, requiring advanced gear, bracelets, and a coordinated team to clear waves. You can face area locks and beam zones during the run.

You face top-tier enemies here, requiring advanced gear, bracelets, and a coordinated team to clear waves. You can face area locks and beam zones during the run. Rewards: Rarest chests, equipment, and other rewards with items required for top-tier crafting.

Rarest chests, equipment, and other rewards with items required for top-tier crafting. Best Use: To become the Anime Eternal's OG player.

FAQs for Raids in Anime Eternal

How do I unlock raids in Anime Eternal?

Raids unlock as you progress into the game and unlock new worlds. Each world also introduces a new raid.

How do I get raid keys in Anime Eternal?

Buy them from the shop or earn them through quests and events.

Do keys disappear if I lose in Anime Eternal?

Yes, keys are consumed on entering each raid. You receive rewards from cleared waves only.

