Make a Army: A beginner's guide

In Make a Army, players get to face strong enemies and fight them off. To keep defeating them, they can build a massive army and earn money to unlock better troops. Using the shop, you can buy troops of different rarities and strategically place them before sending them into the dungeon. The farther your troops advance inside, the more money you can earn. As you advance further in the game, you can also unlock mystical spells.

This guide will help you build the most overpowered army and destroy the dungeon.

Starting with Make a Army guide

Making an army (Image via Roblox)

On advancing into the dungeon, players will face stronger enemies and defensive towers in this Fortify and Fight creation. Here is everything to know before you start.

Troops

These are the building blocks of your army. To advance into the game, you must buy and use better units and place them strategically. Here's a list of all the troops you can buy:

Swordsman (Common, Melee): $50

Archer (Common, Ranged): $150

Rookie Commander (Uncommon, Boost): $500

Witch (Uncommon, Ranged): $750

Crossbow (Uncommon, Ranged): $1,250

Healer (Rare, Healer): $1,750

Wizard (Rare, Ranged): $2,750

Spearman (Rare, Ranged): $4,000

Balloon (Rare, Bomber): $5,250

Captain Commander (Legendary, Boost): $8,500

Noob King (Legendary, Melee): $12,500

Golem (Mythical, Melee): $20,000

Dragon (Mythical, Ranged): $30,000

Titan (Mythical, Hammer): $100,000

Spells

If used wisely, spells can flip a lost battle and make your troops live longer. They get unlocked as you cover more distance in the game. You can buy them using in-game money. Here are all the spells you can unlock:

Freeze: In 250 studs

Fireball: In 500 studs

Heal: In 1000 studs

Rage: In 1500 studs

Poison: In 2000 studs

Earth: In 2500 studs

Swords: In 3500 studs

Lightning: In 5000 studs

Dungeon

Your army has to enter the dungeon where the enemies are waiting to crush it. The more enemies your army defeats or the more distance they cover inside, the more money you'll earn. There are troops and defensive buildings, which add up to bonus money when defeated.

Formations

All your troops must be placed on the base first. Placing them strategically is the key to successfully tackling the enemy waves. Some troops cannot attack the others; for instance, swordsmen can't attack the dragons, but dragons can.

Tips to dominate Make a Army

Defeating a Defensive Building (Image via Roblox)

Make a Army is a slow-paced game where progress requires patience, but these tips can help you make your army overpowered and advance easily.

The troops and spell shops restock every five minutes; buy troops you can afford and place them.

Spells are a game-changer; you can buy and stock them to use them anytime on the field to support your army.

Destroying the defensive buildings grants you more money and helps you grind better in the game.

Use your troops in formations where they can deal the maximum damage, helping your army advance farther.

Buy better troops quickly; troops like Titan and Dragon can single-handedly bring your army to farther distances.

Keep entering the dungeon to farm more money faster.

FAQs for Make a Army

How do you earn money in Make an Army?

You earn money by sending your troops into the dungeon. The farther they advance and the more enemies they defeat, the more coins you collect.

What are troop rarities in Make a Army?

Troops come in different rarities, such as common, uncommon, rare, legendary, and Mythical. Higher rarity troops usually have better stats and abilities.

Is troop placement important in Make a Army?

Yes, placing tank units in front and damage dealers behind helps your army survive longer in the dungeon.

