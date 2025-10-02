Repair a Car: A beginner’s guide 

In Roblox's Repair a Car, players can become car mechanics and repair cars for customers. You can replace car parts, buy better tools, hire employees, and even upgrade your garage to handle multiple vehicles at once. This is a tycoon simulator that lets you earn money from every repair job. Each vehicle comes with a task list, making repairs easier to complete.

This guide will help you become a pro car mechanic and build an elite garage.

Starting with the Repair a Car guide

Repairing a Car (Image via Roblox)

As you spawn into the game, you get a sponge to clean the car and a wrench to remove the damaged parts. As you complete all the necessary tasks, the vehicle gets ready for delivery. Here's all you need to start better on this journey.

To-Do List

With every car, a list of tasks appears on the right. All the listed tasks must be completed before delivering. You can use tools to finish the services and buy car parts to replace in the garage. On completing each task, you earn more money, helping you to grow faster.

Garage

Garage is the one-stop solution for all your mechanic needs in the game. You can buy better tools and car parts here to complete the repair and deliver on time.

Employees

These are workers in your garage who earn some money per second whenever equipped. You can unlock them by paying an initial price for each and hiring three at once. You can spend Robux to hire more employees.

Upgrade Garage

It works just like the rebirths, allowing you to work on multiple cars simultaneously. Until October 3, 2025, you can only upgrade your garage twice and work on three cars. Both upgrades demand:

First Garage Upgrade: Three-star garage, $10k, and 20 car repairs.

Second Garage Upgrade: Five Star Garage, $100k, and 50 car repairs.

Tips to dominate Repair a Car

Garage Upgrade (Image via Roblox)

To grow and become a better mechanic faster, players can follow these simple tips.

Get the sandpaper. It removes rust, which is a common problem in all cars. You can also buy a sandblaster to replace it.

Buying a pressure washer means finishing cleaning in no time, earning more money.

Keep painting your cars to earn an extra income.

Upgrading your garage will let you work on more cars, earning you more money.

Hiring workers can help you with multiple tasks and can even replace you later. They also earn some income per second during each repair.

Equip your best employees for better results.

FAQs for Repair a Car

How do I start repairing cars?

Interact with a car that enters your garage and follow the task list shown on the screen, such as replacing parts or performing tune-ups.

What parts can be replaced in Repair a Car?

You can replace multiple car parts like wheels, doors, spoilers, and engines, depending on the car.

How do I earn money in Repair a Car?

You earn money by completing repair tasks on vehicles. The more tasks you finish, the more you earn.

