Ride and Slide: A beginner’s guide 

Ride and Slide is an incremental simulator on Roblox that lets you buy powerful carts, which carry you to the top and then slide you back down. As you climb, you earn money, with the stamina bar deciding how long you can go at full speed. Once your stamina runs out, you slide back down to collect the money you’ve earned, unlock better carts, and hatch pets to get money multipliers.

This guide will help you ride to the top and progress smoothly through the game.

Starting with the Ride and Slide guide

Ascending with the cart (Image via Roblox)

This Studio Cubic creation is similar to Snow Racing but doesn't require you to train for better speed. Players can buy carts to ascend faster and eggs to get cash multipliers. Here's some key information every beginner should know before entering:

Track: To start playing, you must reach the railway track seen in the game lobby. You can keep ascending until your stamina ends. During the ascent, you'll earn money, which will be credited once you return to the lobby by hitting the slide button.

Stamina: Stamina gets used as you climb up the track. After emptying the bar, you can still keep ascending, but at a very slow speed. You can use stamina potions to enhance your stamina.

Carts: You will spawn with a basic cart, and by earning money, you can progressively unlock better carts in the game. You gain speed, which allows you to reach higher and earn more.

Pets: You can hatch them using in-game currency. They grant you multipliers, helping you collect more cash during the ascent.

Worlds: The game offers four different worlds to compete in, each making you more overpowered. Progressing through each world, you can unlock new, powerful carts to travel faster on tracks.

Potions: These are power-ups that grant you stat multipliers for a short duration. You can claim them simply from the free rewards.

Tips to dominate Ride and Slide

Unlocking better carts (Image via Roblox)

To ride smoothly, you can follow these steps:

Unlock better carts faster to reach higher and claim more coins.

Potions are rare; stacking up stamina and coin potions can earn you maximum benefit. Keep riding the cart till the potions are active.

Hatch more eggs. You can merge the duplicate pets using the Pet Index machine at the top.

Pets gain you coin multipliers; equip your best ones to extract maximum benefit.

Keep collecting free rewards; they become available as you spend more time in the game.

If you can see the finish line but have exhausted all your stamina, you can keep going for some time on slow speed to claim trophies and more money.

Upgrades in Ride and Slide

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Players can spend their Robux to unlock these advantages:

x2 Speed (99 Robux): Ascends you faster, covering more distance.

Ascends you faster, covering more distance. +3 Pet Equip (25 Robux) : Equip three more pets

: Equip three more pets +100 Pet Slot (5 Robux): You can store 100 more pets in your inventory.

You can store 100 more pets in your inventory. VIP (279 Robux): 2x Coin + 2x Trophy + 2 egg hatch + VIP Tag

2x Coin + 2x Trophy + 2 egg hatch + VIP Tag Super Auto (55 Robux): Starts the ride and slides you back automatically.

Starts the ride and slides you back automatically. x2 Trophy (75 Robux): Receive double trophies each time you reach the top.

Receive double trophies each time you reach the top. x2 Coins (45 Robux): Receive double coins on each ride.

Receive double coins on each ride. Triple Hatch (25 Robux): Unlocks the Triple Hatch feature for all the eggs.

Unlocks the Triple Hatch feature for all the eggs. Auto Hatch (19 Robux): Unlocks the Auto Hatch feature for all the eggs.

FAQs for Ride and Slide

How do you earn money in Ride and Slide?

You earn money by climbing higher with your cart. The higher you climb, the more money you collect when you slide back down.

How do you get better carts?

You can purchase better carts with the money you earn. Stronger carts allow you to climb higher and collect more rewards.

Can you increase stamina in Ride and Slide?

Yes, you can increase stamina using potions, allowing you to climb longer before sliding back.

