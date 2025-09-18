Snow Racing: A beginner’s guide 

Snow Racing is a skiing and snowboarding tycoon simulator where you gain training points and snowboard down the track for as long as possible. This Roblox game offers upgrades such as pets, coaches, rebirths, and training machines. You race against others and earn coins by clearing checkpoints. These coins can then be spent on further upgrades.
With that said, this guide will help you become the ultimate snowboarding master in Snow Racing.
Snow Racing beginner’s guide explored
The game was developed by Century Simulators and offers multiple features, making the experience more competitive. Here's everything you must know before entering Snow Racing's world:
- Train: In the game lobby, you can see a separate section of treadmills where you can practice to earn training points. The longer you train, the further you reach while racing and earn more coins.
- Training machines: You can access each of them according to your training points. They add up some training points (from +2 to +100) per second to your stats.
- Racing: Once you feel like getting on the track, step on the start line and you'll be launched on the course. Races are held for two minutes with an interval of 15 seconds.
- Pets: They are of different rarity and add a multiplier to your training points. You can hatch new pets by buying eggs for coins. A maximum of three pets can be equipped at a time.
- Coaches: Tagging along your side, they offer you different stat multipliers during the race and training.
- Rebirths: With each rebirth, you gain a +5% training boost. Complete the training points requirements for each rebirth.
Tips to become a Snow Racing pro
The game is fun and simple to play, and offers smarter ways to grow faster. Take a look at some tips that will help you become a Snow Racing pro:
- Earn training points since they increase your speed during the race and let you earn more coins.
- Hatch eggs and appoint coaches for a decent stat multiplier and increase your points faster.
- You can keep racing or training AFK. Just toggle the buttons on the left side to keep following.
- Keep switching for better training machines for higher point gains.
- Coaches tag along and surf with you during the races to increase your stats.
- You can equip the best pets by clicking "Equip Best" from the pets menu.
- Hatching better pet eggs can increase your chance of getting a better multiplier.
- Keep doing rebirths since they grant you permanent point boosts that increase with each successive one.
- Start racing from the start of the timer to cover more distances.
- Players in the top three places gain trophies.
Upgrades in Snow Racing
You can spend your Robux on these items to boost your snowboarding journey:
Ultimate pets
- Mighty Goat (299 Robux): ×350 train speed
- T-Rex (799 Robux): ×1000 train speed
- Lunar Wolf (1999 Robux): ×2200 train speed
- Thunter Pegasus (5999 Robux): ×7000 train speed
Passes
- VIP Pass (499 Robux): VIP Train Machine Skate Speed +50%
- Pet Luck (299 Robux): Pet Luck +100%
- Train Pass (399 Robux): Train X2
- Super Pet Luck (799 Robux): Pet Luck +500%
- Coin Pass (299 Robux): Coin Gain X2
- Auto Rebirth (99 Robux): Auto Rebirth
- Fast Pass (399 Robux): Skate Speed X2
FAQs for Snow Racing
Q) How do I get more coins quickly?
A) The fastest way is by clearing checkpoints in the races and combining it with pet and coach upgrades.
Q) How does rebirth work in Snow Racing?
A) Rebirthing resets your progress but gives you permanent multipliers to grow faster.
Q) How do you earn training points in Snow Racing?
A) You can earn training points by using training machines.
