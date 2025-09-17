RIP Brainrot: A beginner’s guide 

RIP Brainrot is a simulation tycoon game where you earn money by defeating brainrots or stealing them from others and placing them in your graveyard. To unlock every character, you need to collect money earned from brainrots and place them on your base. As you kill a brainrot, grab it and run toward your base since the police will be after you.

This guide will help you progress in the game while also providing an overview of all there is to know about the experience.

RIP Brainrot beginner’s guide

An in-game still of the graveyard (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox game has been developed by Mightystudios and Waredev and has a mild maturity rating. It allows players to fill their graveyard with brainrot bodies to earn money and procure more. Every character drops a particular amount of money per second.

Here are some important factors to know before you start your journey:

Upon spawning, a graveyard will be assigned to you. This has eight graves, but only six are free; the rest can be bought via Robux.

You'll see a knife in your inventory, which is used to kill the brainrots, defend your base from other players, or steal theirs.

The brainrots will spawn on the path in the middle of the arena, each having a different rarity and earning rate.

To kill any character, equip your knife, approach, and click on it.

The dead brainrots have to be picked up, and you need to run toward your base to place them in a grave, since you'll need to escape from the police.

Keep your base locked, as every lock-up lasts for 45 seconds only. Once locked, no one can enter or escape from your base.

Rebirth can be achieved if you have the required resources and the character.

You can also steal Dead Brainrots from others' bases.

Tips to dominate RIP Brainrot

The in-game arena (Image via Roblox)

The game is designed similarly to Steal a Brainrot but offers much more to do. Here are some tips to help beginners progress:

You'll enter the game with $100 and have to buy your first brainrot using it. You can also start by stealing someone's killed or acquired characters.

Keep all your graves filled and lock up your graveyard to avoid getting robbed. Use the knife to protect your base.

As you kill and grab the brainrot, run to escape the police. They are coming to stop you and will toss you if you're caught.

Replace the old brainrots with the new ones by selling them; it earns you money.

Choose rebirth to upgrade your game stats and grow faster.

Upgrades in RIP Brainrot

You can use Robux for several upgrades in the game and gain some advantages:

Special Brainrots

Final boss (1499 Robux): 150% better than your best brainrot

Strawberry Elephant (799 Robux): Earns 20,000$/s

Bombardiro Crocodilo (399 Robux): Earns 1200$/s

Tools

Invisible Cape (319 Robux): Become invisible to other players

RPG (239 Robux): Shoot them and make a boom

Nuke (159 Robux): Send them into space

Passes

Admin (1599 Robux): Get admin commands and troll players

2x money (319 Robux): Gain 2x money for every Brainrot in your base

2x speed (99 Robux): You run 2x faster than normal

+2 slots (79 Robux): Grants two extra graves to put your brainrots

FAQs for RIP Brainrot

Q) How do you earn money in RIP Brainrot?

A) You earn money by killing brainrots or stealing them from other players and placing them in your graveyard.

Q) What happens after killing a brainrot?

A) After killing a brainrot, you need to quickly grab it and run to your base before the police arrive.

Q) Is it possible to steal brainrots from other players in RIP Brainrot?

A) Yes, you can steal brainrots from others, but you must be careful not to get caught.

