Protect the Brainrot: A beginner’s guide 

Protect the Brainrot is a tower defense strategy game where you choose a character to stand against fierce zombie waves. Your character has a certain number of health points, and if their health reaches zero, you lose. This game offers you the chance to build your base by crafting or purchasing defensive items. Place them strategically to deal the maximum damage.

Ad

This guide will instruct you on how to become a pro Brainrot protector and dominate the arena.

Also Read: Shred a Brainrot: A beginner’s guide

Protect the Brainrot beginner’s guide explored

Game tutorial (Image via Roblox)

The game is developed by Sharp Builders and offers you the chance to develop your base into an ultimate defense. Here is the key information you must know before entering the game for the first time:

Ad

Trending

As you enter the game, you'll have to buy your first block, Saw, in front of the character. $55 will be given to you at the start.

Base: The brainrots cry for protection, and you have to place the defensive turrets to hold the enemies back.

Shop: You can buy turrets to defend the character from zombies. They get powerful as you pay more money and can be unlocked on progressing.

Craft table: You can craft weapons here to defend better instead of ideally sitting AFK.

Fight: When you hit this button, you'll be teleported to the wave dungeon. Here enemies spawn and approach your character to eat it.

Ad

Also Read: RIP Brainrot: A beginner’s guide

Tips to dominate Protect the Brainrot

Facing waves (Image via Roblox)

The longer your character survives these waves, the more you'll earn. To accelerate your progress into the game, you must know these key facts:

Ad

Place all your defensive turrets in front of the brainrot since most zombie incidents occur there.

Using a crafting table, you can build your own weapon to defend your character.

You can change the brainrot to your favorite one at the very start.

Don't forget to toggle the 2x speed (free) to save time while defending waves.

If you have the weapon, keep using it on the tough enemies and let the turrets handle the rest.

With time, your defense blocks will disintegrate while protecting the brainrot, causing it to be exposed to the zombies.

Use one-time items as the last line of defense.

You can use Robux to unlock the items locked due to progress in game.

Ad

Also Read: Mama Tower: A beginner’s guide

Upgrades in Protect the Brainrot

Passes

2x Money (299 Robux): Earn double money.

3x Speed (99 Robux): Make waves go faster.

Money

Small Money Pack (25 Robux)

Medium Money Pack (75 Robux)

Big Money Pack (299 Robux)

Large Money Pack (1399 Robux)

FAQs for Protect the Brainrot

Q) What happens if my character’s health runs out?

A) If your character’s health reaches zero, the game ends and you lose the round.

Ad

Q) How do I get stronger in Protect the Brainrot?

A) You can unlock or craft stronger defenses by progressing in the game and collecting resources.

Q) Are there different zombie types?

A) Yes, zombies get tougher with each wave, so you’ll need to upgrade your defenses regularly.

Q) How do I earn money or resources?

A) You earn them by surviving waves, defeating zombies, and sometimes by crafting or trading.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025