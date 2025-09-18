Mama Tower: A beginner’s guide 

Mama Tower is a platform-style obstacle course experience on Roblox. In this obby, players take on the role of mischievous children trying to escape, while their mother, Mama, appears at regular intervals to catch them. To succeed, you must complete the course while hiding in safe houses strategically placed along the way. If you're caught or fall off the platform, you'll have to restart from the beginning.

This guide will help you navigate the course in the game and hide more effectively.

What to know about Mama Tower

Obstacle Course (Image via Roblox)

Mama Tower is developed by Toverse and is similar to Hamood Habibi Tower. The game starts inside your house, where Mama is seen cleaning. As mentioned earlier, you play as a child determined to escape and never return home. Your mother is constantly trying to catch you.

Throughout the obby, you'll come across tiles that can damage you and speed ramps that disrupt your movement, causing you to fall.

You'll also encounter special tiles that act as checkpoints. Stepping on one saves your progress and allows you to respawn there if you're caught or fall off the platform. However, this feature is not free for everyone; you'll have to pay Robux or join the game community to access it.

Shelters are another crucial aspect of this experience. These safe zones offer protection while Mama is searching for you. It's important not to exit them until she leaves the lobby. You can relax on the sofas inside these structures, as you're completely safe.

Tips to dominate Mama Tower

Shelter (Image via Roblox)

Mama Tower is more challenging than many other obstacle courses due to its steep slopes, tricky tiles, narrow platforms, and the constant threat of Mama herself. Here are some tips you must keep in mind to dominate the obby:

Mama appears every 30 seconds. Keep an eye on the clock at the top of the screen.

Head to the nearest shelter before Mama shows up.

Avoid stepping on the white tiles, as they will damage you.

Be cautious of speed ramps, which can throw you in the opposite direction.

Some tiles might disappear, so avoid stepping on unstable ones.

Checkpoints only work for those who either pay Robux or join the game community.

Special Brooms and upgrades in Mama Tower

Here are some Brooms you can win in this game, as well as other upgrades you can buy and use in your attempts to escape Mama:

Brooms

Sapu: On first win

Sapu Silver: On 10 wins

Sapu Black Iron: On 15 wins

Sapu Diamond: On 20 wins

Sapu Candy: On 25 wins

Sapu Fire: On 50 wins

Sapu Galaxy: On 100 wins

Sapu Golden: On 150 wins

Passes

Gravity Coil (50 Robux): Saves you from falling

Slap Hand (100 Robux): Allows you to toss other players

Sapu Emas (150 Robux): Golden Broom

Magic Carpet (200 Robux): You can hover over the course for some distance

Kill All (150 Robux): Resets everyone in the server

FAQs for Mama Tower

Q) What is the main objective of Mama Tower?

A) The goal is to complete the obstacle course while avoiding the mother and not falling from the platforms.

Q) How often does the mother appear?

A) The mother spawns at regular intervals of 30 seconds and will try to catch players on the course.

Q) What happens if the mother catches you?

A) If the mother catches you, you’ll be eliminated and must restart from the beginning.

