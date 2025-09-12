Anime Final Strike: A beginner’s guide

Anime Final Strike is a tower defense Roblox game where you summon powerful anime characters, build a strong team, and defend against waves of enemies. The game offers you maps from multiple anime universes where you place your units and clear out incoming foes. Every character has its own trait, stats, and rarity, which make it unique from others.

The game is similar to Anime Crusaders and is developed by Yappers Studios. In this guide, we will discuss the fundamentals of this Roblox experience to help you get started quickly.

Also read: Anime Final Strike July codes

Beginner's guide to Anime Final Strike

Anime Final Strike lobby (Image via Roblox)

In this game, you get to recruit a team of your favorite, powerful anime characters and fight villains from some iconic anime worlds. Here are some key things to know before you start your journey:

As you enter the game, you get to choose one character among Naroto, Roku, and Ruffi. You can enter the battle using that unit.

To obtain more characters, you need to summon them using gems. Each summon can give you characters of different rarity, with Mythic and Secret being the highest.

Your units can gain new abilities by rerolling with reroll crystals. The rarer the abilities, the stronger your character becomes.

Stat rerolls are a great way of upgrading your characters. You can prioritize rerolling the stats in the Damage > Range > SPA order.

Traits and preferred units in Anime Final Strike

Emperor (0.2%): Ichiru Masked, Vesh, Akoza

The One (9%): Fire Hashira, Ichiru Masked

Berserk (11%): Akoza, Fire Hashira

Frenzy (11%): Vesh, Admiral

Talon (15%): Vejita Super, Ulquiora

Dismantle (15%): Ichiru Masked, Akoza,

Wealth (15%): Namu

Sharp shooter (20%): Vegita Super

Onslaught (25%): Fire Hashira, Vejita Super, Sage King

Also read: Anime Crusades Beginner's Guide

Tips to dominate in Anime Final Strike

Choose a game mode (Image via Roblox)

Rerolling for better character traits gives you a significant advantage in the game.

Build a balanced team, including both a tank and a ranged character, a heavy hitter, etc. Also keep in mind that it's important to have a solid strategy.

Like in every other tower defense game, character placement is key; don't bulk your units in the same spot.

Keep upgrading your characters' stats. You need Engems for rerolling, which you can grind in various ways.

Summoning tips

Summoning banners rotate regularly. You need to check them for Mythic or Secret units.

Try summoning units in bulk, i.e., 10x or 50x, to increase your odds of getting a rare card.

Collect your gems until you see a card worth summoning, as rare cards get better stats and make your team overpowered.

Tips to farm gems quickly

Leveling up grants gems. You can claim index rewards every time you climb five levels.

The Infinity and Story modes are worth grinding since they reward gems on clearing each wave and level.

Game codes are one of the best ways to claim gems for free.

Also read: Catch an Anime Beginner's Guide

Upgrades in the Anime Final Strike

Starting the Game (Image via Roblox)

To enhance your gaming experience, the game offers several upgrades that you can spend your Robux on and gain competitive advantages:

3x Game Speed (599 Robux): Speed up the game speed by 3x.

VIP (299 Robux): 20% off on Summons, VIP nametag, 200% AFK Chamber Gems, +10% EXP boost.

More Unit Storage (129 Robux): Receive an extra +225 unit storage.

Shiny Hunter (1249 Robux): Increase your odds of summoning shiny versions of units.

Enhanced Training (799 Robux): Gain 2x EXP when training.

Display More Units (499 Robux): Display two more units for a total of three in the lobby.

FAQs for Anime Final Strike

Do we get gems from the start of the game?

No, but you can get them by redeeming codes, grinding, or using Robux.

How do I get rarer units?

Summoning banners with rare characters can grant you rare units, and summoning in bulk increases your chances of getting one.

Can you play Anime Final Strike without spending Robux?

Yes, you can play the game without spending Robux.

