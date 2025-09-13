Hamood Habibi Tower: A Beginner’s Guide 

Hamood Habibi Tower on Roblox is a parkour obstacle course created by Sci Tower Universe. Although some of its features give the game a troll-like design, this Roblox experience offers a solid tower obby experience. Hamood Habibi himself is the antagonist of the game, who appears repeatedly to eliminate you from the course.

This guide will help you reach the highest point of the Tower and claim victory.

Beginner's Guide for Hamood Habibi Tower

Inside the Hamood Habibi Tower (Image via Roblox)

As a Tower Obstacle Course, the game requires good parkour skills to complete it. You'll need to be conscious of tiles that damage you or disappear when stepped on, troll players, etc.

As you enter the game, you'll see a speed-up ramp leading towards the start of the course. Jump on the first tile and you'll have started playing.

Hamood Habibi will appear every 30 seconds and can eliminate you from the course if you are not in the safe zone.

There are several safe zones, which are the cubicles where you can rest until Hamood Habibi disappears. He stays for 15 seconds before disappearing again.

Inside the game, there’s a troll item called the Slap, used to push people down and make them lose progress.

Some tiles damage you, while others vanish when stepped on.

Tips for Hamood Habibi Tower

Safe Zone in Hamood Habibi Tower (Image via Roblox)

Here are some key tips to clear the obby:

Avoid starting if Hamood Habibi is active on the course. This will eliminate you instantly.

Take shelter before Hamood appears, and stay there until he’s gone.

Try avoiding the players with slap, which can knock you off the course. To acquire one, you can join the game community.

Avoid stepping on the red tiles; they'll damage you, and if your health exhausts, you're eliminated.

Use the safe zones scattered around the tower to avoid Hamood.

Watch out for disappearing tiles, and move quickly to avoid falling.

In case you fell from the tower, you can respawn at your last spot for 19 Robux.

Upgrades to spend your Robux on

Gravity Coil (49 Robux): Allows you to slow down when falling from the course

Super Slap (99 Robux): This slap has a rainbow skin and works better than the normal one.

Speed Coil (29 Robux): Increases your speed to cross the course.

FAQs for Hamood Habibi Tower

Are there different difficulty levels in the game?

No, there’s a single obby, which has to be covered by escaping from Hamood Habibi.

Is the game timed?

No, there's no timer running for you to complete the game. You just have to be safe from Hamood and other challenges to reach the top.

What happens if I fall?

Either you can land on a base in the course, or you'll have to start it over from the first tile. You can spend some Robux to respawn at the point you fell from.

How long does it take to clear the obby?

It solely depends on your parkour skills and timing. Keep in mind that other players may troll you while you advance.

