Roblox The Takeover event Arsenal guide

Arsenal, a fast-paced deathmatch shooter, is featured in Roblox's platform-wide event, The Takeover. In this game, players can compete in missions solo or with a crew. Clearing them will grant you Creds based on the difficulty. The team with the highest score captures the zone every hour and earns 20 Creds. Creds can be used to redeem items at the shop.

Here's your guide to conquering the Arsenal missions and earning those valuable Creds.

Starting The Takeover with Arsenal

To start Arsenal, join The Takeover and search for the Adrenaline Heights tunnel. As you enter, hit the confirm button, and you'll be teleported inside. You'll need to search the game by wandering around; you can use your skateboard to do so.

Soon, you'll see several zones having three gates in each. Entering a gate will bring up the missions. There will be three missions with increasing difficulty; choose the one you're eligible for or want to take up and enter the game.

Completing The Takeover missions in Arsenal

Lobby voting (Image via Roblox)

The missions offered range from noob level to master level. They feel challenging but are not that hard:

Noob (Two Creds): Eliminate five enemies without dying.

Pro (Four Creds): Get three headshots without dying.

Master (Six Creds): Win a round as #1

In Arsenal, you'll spawn in with a team. Each player gets to vote for the game mode to play next in the lobby. As the voting ends, you'll be spawned into the arena.

The first mission seems easy, but it needs a stealthy approach to be completed. Since the game gives you a new weapon every time you kill someone, it is hard to adapt and earn kills. To clear this, you must stick with your team and secure kills while taking cover.

For the pro mission, headshots are challenging. Getting your aim right is the hardest thing to do here. Changing guns with every kill makes it even more difficult to clear this task without dying.

Lastly, the master mission asks you to win a match and finish in first place. To become the MVP in any match, you'll need to get the most kills among both teams. This mission can lead you to play multiple matches, and you might miss the top spot by just a few kills.

FAQs for Arsenal in The Takeover

How do I join a crew?

To join a crew, head to the white square seen in the event hub and search for the one you want to join.

How can I use Creds?

To use your Creds, open the shop and choose the item you want to purchase from the solo section.

What is the benefit of playing as a crew?

Playing as a crew can let you capture a zone if you reach the highest score. Capturing the zone offers your crew 20 Creds.

