All Creator items in The Takeover

Roblox The Takeover has opened the doors to Tagtown, allowing players to perform different activities in the event hub. They can create or join a Crew, perform stunts with skateboards, and even stylize their avatar by buying cosmetics. As is the case with most user-generated content (UGC), you'll need Robux to purchase any in-game item.

Several Creator items are on display in Tagtown. This guide tells you how to obtain each of them.

All Creator UGCs in Roblox The Takeover

All Creator items (Image via Roblox)

Creator items are digital assets that are used to customize a player's Roblox avatar. You can find all of them in the Marketplace, whereas the ones created by game developers are displayed in their created experiences.

Only clothing and accessory items are on sale in Tagtown. Their names and Robux prices are listed below:

Singularity Skateboard : 84 Robux

: 84 Robux Neon Splattered Street Jacket : 41 Robux

: 41 Robux Grandmark-V : 63 Robux

: 63 Robux Traffic Light Backpack : 84 Robux

: 84 Robux Graffiti Headphones: 105 Robux

If you decide to buy all the Creator items, it will cost you 377 Robux. Note that these cosmetics are available for a limited time and will be removed after the conclusion of the event.

Tagtown is a busy area, filled with players eager to expand their crew. Learn more about this event hub and its features in our ultimate Tagtown guide.

How to find all Creator items

The Crew Station (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to find all the Creator items in the event:

After spawning in Tagtown, head to the Crew Station in the middle of the map.

Notice the path leading upwards behind the boombox that introduces you to the event.

Take this path till you reach the Creator items area.

Click on any of the items on display and then purchase it with Robux.

If you lack the required Robux for a purchase, you'll need to top up your account. Visit the Roblox website and then select any one of the packages. Afterwards, the website will request you to enter your mode of transaction: Debit Card, Credit Card, PayPal, Redeem Card, or any other method.

FAQs on The Takeover

What are the Creator items in the event?

There are five Creator items on sale: Singularity Skateboard, Neon Splattered Street Jacket, Grandmark-V, Traffic Light Backpack, and Graffiti Headphones.

Is it possible to get a Creator item for free?

No, all Creator items require Robux.

When will The Takeover event end?

This event will end on September 22, 2025, after running for 10 days.

