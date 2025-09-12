Roblox The Takeover: All districts in Tagtown and their games

The Takeover is a brand-new event that encompasses multiple popular experiences on the Roblox platform. It allows players to form crews, complete challenges within particular games, and receive points for claiming user-generated content (UGC). Running for exactly 10 days, this platform-wide event will be available till September 22, 2025.
The event hub, known as Tagtown, is now open. The graffiti-themed area is divided into four districts, each accessible by entering its respective portal.
All Tagtown districts in The Takeover
Tagtown is a huge area that contains the Crew Station for forming alliances, a skatepark for performing tricks, and several districts. Each district in this event hub can be entered via its portal, which leads to specific games on Roblox.
In Roblox The Takeover, the objective is to enter such portals, select games, and complete specific tasks. The completion of every task will give you and your crew points for claiming UGC items.
Here are the names of all four districts in Tagtown and their associated games:
Artists Alley
- HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON
- Work at a Pizza Place
- Ultimate Mining Tycoon
- Build an Island
- Fisch
- Regretevator
- Dungeon Heroes
- Plane Crazy
- Build with Friends
- Capybara Evolution
- Carry an Egg
- Redcliff City RP
Strat University
- Horse Life
- Bayside High School
- My Little Pony RP
- Creatures of Sonaria
- Dress to Impress
- My Fishing Pier
- Savannah Life
- Dragon Adventures
- easiest game ever
- Gym Star Simulator
- Dig The Backyard
- DIG
Competition Park
- Tower of Hell
- BARRY'S PRISON RUN
- Dead Rails
- Pixel Blade
- Musical Chairs
- Slap Battles
- untitled boxing game
- Murderers vs Sheriffs
- Tennis: Zero
- BOOMSTICK! Football
- Super League Soccer
- Superstar Racers
Adrenaline Heights
- Natural Disaster Survival
- Arsenal
- Weird Gun Game
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Tower Defense X
- SpongeBob Tower Defense
- The Survival Game
- something evil will happen
- DOORS
- World//Zero
- Pressure
- Build a Golem Army
More games could be added to the event in the future. That said, remember to access these titles from the district portals in Tagtown to ensure your participation in The Takeover.
How to find all districts in Tagtown
The avatar spawn locations in Tagtown are random. So, to find all the districts, begin your journey from the Crew Station located at the center of the event hub.
Once you reach the Crew Station, follow these directions:
- Artists Alley: This district is behind the Crew Station, past the skatepark.
- Strat University: This district can be found on your far left.
- Competition Park: This district is situated downstairs, on your right side.
- Adrenaline Heights: This district will be directly behind you. Take the stairs leading upwards to enter its portal.
Players can access these districts at any time while The Takeover is active.
FAQs on Roblox Takeover
What are the names of all the Tagtown districts?
There are four districts in Tagtown, namely Artists Alley, Strat University, Competition Park, and Adrenaline Heights.
When will the portals of each district open?
The portals will be accessible at 5 pm UTC on September 12, 2025.
How many games does each district contain?
Currently, each Tagtown district contains 12 games.
