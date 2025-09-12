Roblox The Takeover: All districts in Tagtown and their games

The Takeover is a brand-new event that encompasses multiple popular experiences on the Roblox platform. It allows players to form crews, complete challenges within particular games, and receive points for claiming user-generated content (UGC). Running for exactly 10 days, this platform-wide event will be available till September 22, 2025.

Ad

The event hub, known as Tagtown, is now open. The graffiti-themed area is divided into four districts, each accessible by entering its respective portal.

All Tagtown districts in The Takeover

The Takeover (Image via Roblox)

Tagtown is a huge area that contains the Crew Station for forming alliances, a skatepark for performing tricks, and several districts. Each district in this event hub can be entered via its portal, which leads to specific games on Roblox.

Ad

Trending

In Roblox The Takeover, the objective is to enter such portals, select games, and complete specific tasks. The completion of every task will give you and your crew points for claiming UGC items.

Here are the names of all four districts in Tagtown and their associated games:

Artists Alley

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON

Work at a Pizza Place

Ultimate Mining Tycoon

Build an Island

Fisch

Regretevator

Dungeon Heroes

Plane Crazy

Build with Friends

Capybara Evolution

Carry an Egg

Redcliff City RP

Ad

Strat University

Horse Life

Bayside High School

My Little Pony RP

Creatures of Sonaria

Dress to Impress

My Fishing Pier

Savannah Life

Dragon Adventures

easiest game ever

Gym Star Simulator

Dig The Backyard

DIG

Competition Park

Tower of Hell

BARRY'S PRISON RUN

Dead Rails

Pixel Blade

Musical Chairs

Slap Battles

untitled boxing game

Murderers vs Sheriffs

Tennis: Zero

BOOMSTICK! Football

Super League Soccer

Superstar Racers

Adrenaline Heights

Natural Disaster Survival

Arsenal

Weird Gun Game

Tower Defense Simulator

Tower Defense X

SpongeBob Tower Defense

The Survival Game

something evil will happen

DOORS

World//Zero

Pressure

Build a Golem Army

More games could be added to the event in the future. That said, remember to access these titles from the district portals in Tagtown to ensure your participation in The Takeover.

Ad

How to find all districts in Tagtown

The Artists Alley (Image via Roblox)

The avatar spawn locations in Tagtown are random. So, to find all the districts, begin your journey from the Crew Station located at the center of the event hub.

Ad

Once you reach the Crew Station, follow these directions:

Artists Alley : This district is behind the Crew Station, past the skatepark.

: This district is behind the Crew Station, past the skatepark. Strat University : This district can be found on your far left.

: This district can be found on your far left. Competition Park: This district is situated downstairs, on your right side.

This district is situated downstairs, on your right side. Adrenaline Heights: This district will be directly behind you. Take the stairs leading upwards to enter its portal.

Players can access these districts at any time while The Takeover is active.

Ad

Also check: The Takeover Tagtown guide

FAQs on Roblox Takeover

What are the names of all the Tagtown districts?

There are four districts in Tagtown, namely Artists Alley, Strat University, Competition Park, and Adrenaline Heights.

When will the portals of each district open?

The portals will be accessible at 5 pm UTC on September 12, 2025.

How many games does each district contain?

Currently, each Tagtown district contains 12 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025