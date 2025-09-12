How to join and create a Crew in The Takeover

Crews are central to The Takeover, as the event is heavily focused on cooperative competition. As a part of a Crew, you will complete challenges to take over turf in Tagtown, the event hub area. In order to maximize the amount of rewards you get, you must ensure you are in a robust group. To do so, head over to the Crew Station in Tagtown and use the Create or Join options to become a part of one.

While you can theoretically complete the event solo, you will miss out on plenty of Crew-specific rewards. So, it is highly recommended to join someone’s team or make one yourself before you venture out into the neighborhoods of Tagtown.

Managing a Crew in The Takeover

The Crew Station (Image via Roblox)

The Crew management process is straightforward: head over to the white Recruit Here beacon to view the Crew options. You have two options: Create and Join, both of which will lead to you becoming a part of a Crew. The key difference with these options is that Create puts you in the leadership position, while Join makes you a member of someone else’s team.

Creating a Crew

Creating a Crew (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to make a Crew from scratch, use the Create option. From there, you can choose any name under 30 characters, add a description, and make a unique graffiti symbol as the Crew icon. You can choose between 27 background presets, 36 Frame presets, and 31 Icon presets while making a Crew icon. This can result in hundreds of unique Crew icon combinations, so choose whichever combo you like the best.

Once you’ve settled on the right name, icon, and description, hit the Confirm button to make a Crew. After that, you can send invites to other players, beckoning them to join your Crew. If they accept, they will become a part of your group. Note that only 100 people can join a particular Crew at once.

Joining a Crew

Crew Station options (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to join a Crew instead, hit the Join button. You can view a list of available Crews and send a Join request to the desired ones. If your request is accepted, you will become a part of the group. Alternatively, you can join a Crew if a Leader sends you an invite. Accept their request, and you will be a member of their team.

You can leave a Crew anytime; use the Crews button on the left to view your current team. Hover the mouse over your name and use the Leave option to exit the group. After that, you can choose to go solo, make a new Crew, or join another.

FAQs on The Takeover

Can anyone create a Crew in The Takeover?

Yes, anyone can create a Crew as a part of the event.

Is there a limit to the number of people who can join a Crew?

Yes, a Crew can have a maximum of 100 members.

How do I leave a Crew in The Takeover?

You can leave a Crew from the Crews menu by hitting the Leave button next to your name.

