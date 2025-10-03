Shoot a Brainrot: A beginner's guide

In Shoot a Brainrot, you can place Brainrots on your base to earn money. However, unlike other brainrot games, there is a twist: players must shoot Brainrots while competing with others to claim them. Each Brainrot has its own rarity, mutation, and stats. Your task is to buy or equip the best weapon available and shoot them down to claim ownership.

This guide will help you secure rare Brainrots and grow wealthy.

Starting with Shoot a Brainrot guide

Brainrots on base (Image via Roblox)

Developed by Chef's Special Games, Shoot a Brainrot features brainrots wandering on a road. You must snipe them using bridges and roadsides. All the brainrots you defeat can be placed at your base to start earning cash. Here's everything you must know.

Guns

These are the weapons you can use to shoot the brainrots. All the guns have different stats, aligning them to their name. You can buy better weapons from the gun shop using the in-game currency.

Fruits

These are the power-ups that can be fed to your brainrot statue at the base, leveling it up and evolving it into better ones. This statue also earns you some money per second, depending on its level. Here are all the fruits:

Strawberry: $100k

Banana: $2.5 M

Pear: $30 M

Watermelon: $125 M

Eggplant: $2 B

Pineapple: $50 B

Moon Melon: $1 T

Brainrots

These creatures help you become rich by earning cash. You can place a maximum of six brainrots at your base at once. Furthermore, you can shoot down Gold, Diamond, or Frozen mutations, which possess better stats than the normal variants.

Map

The game has a road in the center of the map where brainrots spawn. You can shoot them until they enter the tunnel on the other side of the road.

Tips to dominate Shoot a Brainrot

Brainrot spawning pathway (Image via Roblox)

Shoot a Brainrot can become a PvP game if other players interfere with your catch. These tips would help you dominate the game and claim all your targets.

Prioritize upgrading the guns. Higher-level guns can give a sharper edge while defeating the brainrots.

Keep changing your low-level brainrots from the base with better ones.

Remember that all your base slots are always full.

Keep feeding and upgrading the brainrot statue at your base.

At the beginning, avoid engaging in a PvP competition. It can waste your time.

Fix your targets and know the gun you're holding. If you're using a shotgun, it will fire slowly.

Check the damage you're dealing per shot. If you cannot kill the brainrot before it disappears, switch to another.

FAQs for Shoot a Brainrot

How do you earn money in Shoot a Brainrot?

You earn money by placing Brainrots at your base. Each Brainrot generates cash per second based on its stats and mutations.

How many Brainrots can I place at my base?

You can place a maximum of six Brainrots at your base at once.

Do mutations affect Brainrots’ stats?

Yes, special mutations like Gold, Diamond, or Frozen grant enhanced stats compared to normal Brainrots.

Does the Brainrot statue earn passive money in Shoot a Brainrot?

Yes, the statue at your base generates income per second, and feeding it Fruits increases its earnings.

