How to get Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

Fisch is heaven for fishing enthusiasts on Roblox, and rods are the most essential tool for fishing better. Throughout the roster, the Sanguine Spire Rod is currently the best in the game. This event-exclusive, S-tier rod can grant you faster catches, high sell multipliers, and a serious advantage in mutation farming. Note that the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch cannot be found in the shop, but is acquired through admin events in the game.

This guide will help you procure this high-tier rod faster and grind the game efficiently.

The Sanguine Spire Rod stats in Fisch

Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

The game mechanics and graphics in Fisch make the Sanguine Spire Rod overpowered. At any level in the game, it can help you with its unmatched stats. Take a look at the key stats:

Lure Speed: 100%

100% Luck: 100%

100% Control: 0.125

0.125 Resilience: 25%

25% Max Kg: Infkg (no weight cap)

Besides these stats, the rod's passive traits make it more powerful:

25% chance per fish movement to stab and grant +2% progress .

to stab and grant . +30% chance to apply the Sanguine mutation (some players reported an 8x multiplier to the sell value)

to apply the (some players reported an 8x to the sell value) +30% Progress Speed

The Sanguine can hike the sell prices multiple times, and with these passive traits, you can swiftly dominate the game.

Enchants to apply on the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

With such impressive basic stats, enchants can enhance the rod and help you progress faster:

Flashline: A chance to gain a 10% (higher) or 20% progress speed boost.

A chance to gain a 10% (higher) or 20% progress speed boost. Steady: Assured enchantment causing +20% progress speed

Assured enchantment causing +20% progress speed Mutated: +90% chance; mutation stacking is not much recommended on this rod.

+90% chance; mutation stacking is not much recommended on this rod. Piercing: Stabs while reeling = even faster progress.

How to claim the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

This rod can be claimed during a limited-time event. You have to wait until the admin induces corrupted weather into the game, since normal shop days cannot buy you one. Here's all the information you need.

Location: Look inside the Underground Music Venue whenever the Corruption event occurs. Using the GPS, you can try searching for these coordinates: 2024, -644, 2485 due to a possible drop location.

Steps to buy the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

Follow these steps to make the process easier:

Keep connected to the community: Admin abuse leaks can be found on Discord or game servers.

Admin abuse leaks can be found on Discord or game servers. Corruption event: Save your money and wait until the event happens. These events are not pre-scheduled and can happen at anytime.

Save your money and wait until the event happens. These events are not pre-scheduled and can happen at anytime. Search inside the Underground Music Venue: As the event occurs, you have to search inside this area as a priority. This area has the most spawns yet.

As the event occurs, you have to search inside this area as a priority. This area has the most spawns yet. Buying the Rod: The Sanguine Spire Rod will cost you C$ 10,000,000.

FAQs for the Sanguine Spire Rod in Fisch

Can I buy the rod during the event?

Yes, if the Corruption event is live and you have the money, you can buy it.

How much does the Sanguine Spire Rod cost in Fisch?

It costs C$10,000,000 (10 million cash) during the Corruption event.

Where can I buy the Sanguine Spire Rod?

You can buy it inside the Underground Music Venue during admin-triggered Corruption events.

