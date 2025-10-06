Build ur Base Pinata Event guide

Following the Lunar Event, Build ur Base has launched the Pinata Event, which introduces exclusive and overpowered items that can be unlocked from event crates using Candy Tokens. To earn them, you must defeat the pinata that spawns every hour in the game lobby. Once you collect enough tokens, you can buy one of two crates available at the event hub, i.e., normal and golden pinata crates.

In this guide, we’ll discuss everything you should know about the Pinata Event.

What is the Pinata Event in Build ur Base?

Pinata event (Image via Roblox)

Pinata Event is similar to the previous Lunar Event, where players had to collect special tokens to unlock overpowered items. This time, smashing the pinata will grant you the candy tokens. Using these, you can unlock gears, items, and other building parts for your base. Here's everything you should know before joining the event:

The pinata appears every hour with a grand entry. You'll see four big pinatas swinging in all four directions before it spawns.

with a grand entry. You'll see four big pinatas swinging in all four directions before it spawns. To defeat it, players in the server should team up since it's a high-HP enemy.

since it's a high-HP enemy. To collect the tokens , you must hit the pinata.

, you must hit the pinata. The event shop is set at the center of the lobby, where you can exchange your candies for the exclusive crates.

Steps to unlock Prismatic items in the Pinata Event

Step 1: Wait until the boss appears

You can defeat the pinata event hour, but you must look for the opportunity since this high-HP giant moves around on its own.

Step 2: Deal damage for candies

Your candy payouts depend on the HP damage you deal to the Pinata. So, keep hitting it until it's destroyed.

Step 3: Buy Crates

Once you collect enough tokens, you can buy a Normal Pinata Crate for 100 tokens and a Golden Pinata Crate for 400 tokens. The best weapon Here you can unlock items like:

Normal Crates

Pinata Spikes (36.8% chance)

Pinata Block (31.6% chance)

Pinata Turret (26.3% chance)

Pinata Hammer (5% chance)

Prism Weapon (0.26% chance)

Golden Crates

3x Pinata Block (36.1% chance)

2x Pinata Turret (33.1% chance)

Pinata Rocket Launcher (30.1% chance)

Prism Weapon (0.5% chance)

Prism Turret (0.25% chance)

Tips to dominate the Pinata Event in Build ur Base

Buying Pinata crates from Shop (Image via Roblox)

To claim the maximum benefits from the event and collect the most rewards to excel in the game, you can follow these tips:

Try attending more pinata spawns, as the more candies you have, the more crates you can unlock. You can check the timer after every spawn and join the game before the timer ends.

Use your best weapon to deal the maximum DPS to the Pinata. You can also unlock other crates from the shop to claim better weapons.

Team up with other players in the server. This will help you defeat the pinata faster.

Prioritize spending your candies on the Golden Crates. This can maximize your chances of getting Prismatic Turrets.

Keep track of the pinata since it wanders on the map. You must click on it to keep dealing the damage.

FAQs for Pinata Event in Build ur Base

How often does the Pinata spawn in Build ur Base?

The Pinata spawns every hour in the game lobby. Players can check the timer in the event hub to know when the next one will appear.

How do I get Candy Tokens in the Build ur Base Pinata Event?

You earn Candy Tokens by dealing damage to the Pinata when it spawns. The more damage you deal, the more tokens you receive.

What’s the difference between Normal and Golden Pinata Crates in the Build ur Base Pinata Event?

Normal Crates cost 100 tokens and have standard rewards, while Golden Crates cost 400 tokens and have higher chances of dropping rare items like Prism Weapons or Prism Turrets.

