How to complete the Prison Quest in Plants vs Brainrots

Plants vs Brainrots has introduced a new prison event to the game. On a distant island from your base, a prison is set up, guarded by the warden. The warden wants you to put some wanted Brainrots behind bars in return for some exclusive rewards. Completing the quest and delivering each wanted Brainrot would allow you to claim these rewards from the warden.

Ad

This guide will teach you how to collect and deliver all the wanted Brainrots to the warden and complete the quest.

Also Read: 7 tips to master Plants vs Brainrots

What is the Prison Quest in Plants vs Brainrots?

Using a portal at your base, you can spawn on an island with the Prison Event hub. The warden conducting the quest requires you to defeat and collect the Brainrots spawning at your base and deliver all the wanted ones. The warden will put each brainrot behind bars, who stay inside until you deliver the next one.

Ad

Trending

To check the wanted Brainrot, there's a banner at the event hub. As you deliver each brainrot, you receive a bounty that consists of exclusive gears and plants not available in the shop yet.

Also Read: Plants vs Brainrots Stats guide

Completing the Prison Quest in Plants vs Brainrots

Follow these simple steps to unlock the island and complete this exclusive event.

Unlock the portal

Ad

Portal towards Central Island (Image via Roblox)

At each base, an event portal can be spotted. This portal will help you reach the island every time you want to progress in the quest. To unlock this portal, you must pay $100,000.

Ad

You'll teleport to the island every time you enter this portal, and to return, you have to use the island's portal.

The Central Island

Central Island (Image via Roblox)

On the island, the prison can be spotted, guarded by the Warden Brainrot. Here you can see a wanted poster depicting the image of the Brainrot you must deliver, with some rewards just below it.

Ad

Delivering the Brainrots

Rewards for delivering the Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Checking the Brainrots on the wanted poster placed at the right side of the prison, you can determine the ones you must capture. By returning to the base and capturing the wanted brainrots, you can deliver them to the warden. To submit them, you have to search for the Brainrot inside your backpack and equip it to proceed. Each successful delivery can grant you:

Ad

Exclusive seeds: You can receive Don Fragola seeds, Aubie seeds, etc., by delivering each brainrot.

You can receive Don Fragola seeds, Aubie seeds, etc., by delivering each brainrot. Rare Brainrots: Some Godly Brainrots, like Frigo Camello, Matteo, etc., can be received.

Some Godly Brainrots, like Frigo Camello, Matteo, etc., can be received. Gears: Exclusive gears, like Handcuffs, Tasers, Riot Potions, etc., can be claimed.

Exclusive gears, like Handcuffs, Tasers, Riot Potions, etc., can be claimed. Cash: For some Brainrots, you will also receive a good amount of in-game currency.

Completing the quest

Progressing into the Quest (Image via Roblox)

You can see the Brainrot lockup banner above the prison. As you progress into the quest, the bar above the quest banner fills up. At 100%, you will receive these rewards from the Warden Brainrot:

Ad

Copuccino Seed

Wardenelli Brickatoni Brainrot

Riot Potion

Also Read: All Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Tips to Dominate the Prison Quest in Plants vs Brainrots

Turning in the Wanted Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips to complete this exclusive quest smoothly:

Ad

Turn off the auto-sell option from your inventory to avoid selling the required Brainrots. This will help you store all the brainrots defeated by the plants, and you can equip them to deliver.

option from your inventory to avoid selling the required Brainrots. This will help you store all the brainrots defeated by the plants, and you can equip them to deliver. Look into your inventory first to check if you already have the required Brainrot.

first to check if you already have the required Brainrot. Return to the base to help your plants defeat the required brainrots, as Mythic characters like Bombardiro Crocodilo have high HP and can be challenging to defeat.

to help your plants defeat the required brainrots, as Mythic characters like Bombardiro Crocodilo have high HP and can be challenging to defeat. Replace your plants with the exclusive seeds you're receiving or buy new ones from the shop. They are very overpowered and can help you progress faster.

Ad

Also Read: Shoot a Brainrot: A beginner's guide

FAQs for The Prison Quest in Plants vs Brainrots

Where is the Prison located in Plants vs Brainrots?

The prison is on a separate island away from your main base. You can access it by using the event teleport option on the map.

How do I know which Brainrots are wanted?

A wanted poster at the prison displays the Brainrot you need to capture and deliver, along with the rewards you’ll earn for completing that task.

Ad

How many Brainrots can I deliver at once?

You can only deliver one Brainrot at a time. After each delivery, the next wanted Brainrot will appear on the poster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025