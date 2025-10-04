All new plants in Plants vs Brainrots Prison update

Plants vs Brainrots has been evolving with every new update and event, and the latest Prison update has brought numerous changes to the game. It introduces new Brainrots, system updates, events, and most importantly, plants. Being the protagonists, the plant gang now has five new members. Each new plant has its own rarity, stats, and methods for unlocking it.

In this guide, we'll discuss these plants and how to unlock them.

All new plants in Plants vs Brainrots

Mango seed in the shop (Image via Roblox)

The Prison event dropped on October 4, 2025, with a new Prison Quest allowing players to get numerous exclusive rewards. To complete this quest, you must capture the wanted brainrots and set them behind the prison bars. For every Brainrot, players get rewards like gears, money, brainrots, and plant seeds.

Here are all five new seeds, either unlockable via the shop or from the quest:

Mango

Mango is the new Secret tier plant available at the shop. It is currently the most overpowered plant in the game and also the most expensive. Whenever available at the shop, you'll require $367 M cash for a single seed.

The plant appears to be a balanced investment for your farm and can possess high damaging stats and fast DSP.

Copuccino

The rarest among all, it is a limited-tier plant rewarded each time you complete the Prison Quest. You can complete this quest by delivering every brainrot shown on the wanted poster at the Central Island prison. To claim more of these plants, you can pay $50 M to restart the quest and submit all the wanted Brainrots again. You have to submit the last Brainrot, Crazylone Pizalone, to claim it.

Grown Aubie and growing Sunzio (Image via Roblox)

Aubie

It is an aubergine-like legendary-tier plant and can be unlocked from the Prison Event. As you progress into the quest, you can receive its seed as bounty by delivering these Brainrots:

Bananita Dolphinita (Legendary)

Bombini Gussini (Mythic)

Frigo Camelo (Mythic)

Gangster Footera (Legendary)

Sunzio

Sunzio is a sun-themed, Epic-tier plant that is a fast-attacking DSP and has mid-level damage. This plant can also be unlocked by progressing through a quest. You can receive its seed as bounty by delivering these Brainrots:

Bombini Gussini (Mythic)

Frigo Camelo (Mythic)

Don Fragola

A rare-tier plant having early-game stats. It's a stylish-looking plant wearing a bandana on its face. It requires a minute to grow and can be claimed by delivering the wanted Brainrots of the Prison quest. You can receive its seed as bounty by delivering these Brainrots:

Bombardiro Crocodilo (Mythic)

Bubaloni Lulliloli (Legendary)

Bombini Gussini (Mythic)

Frigo Camelo (Mythic)

FAQs for new Plants in Plants vs Brainrots

How many new plants were added in the Prison update?

A total of five new plants were added to the game with the Prison update.

Where can I find seeds for the new plants in Plants vs Brainrots?

Seeds can be earned as event rewards or bought from the in-game shop if available.

Will the new plants stay after the event ends?

Yes, but their unlocking methods may change once the event is over. Players who unlock them early will keep them permanently.

