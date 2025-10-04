All new gears in Plants vs Brainrots Prison update

In Plants vs Brainrots, gears are the equipment that help players interact with others and knock down the Brainrots easily. In the latest Prison Event update, players can get their hands on some exclusive and overpowered gear. These can be claimed on the Central Island, where the prison warden is waiting for you to deliver the wanted Brainrots and lock them in.

Ad

This guide will teach you how to acquire and use all the exclusive gear in the update.

Also Read: All new plants in Plants vs Brainrots Prison update

How to get gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Riot Potion as the bounty (Image via Roblox)

All the new gears released into the game can be exclusively claimed from the Prison Event. You can acquire them multiple times by restarting the quest and keeping them forever.

Ad

Trending

To start playing the Prison Quest, you have to unlock the Central Island and get teleported. The prison is guarded by the warden, who wants you to capture and deliver the wanted Brainrots to him. As you keep delivering the Brainrots, you can receive the gears:

Handcuffs

Tazers

Enhanced Watering Bucket

Riot Potion

Also Read: 7 tips to master Plants vs Brainrots

New Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Here's everything you must know about the new gears:

Ad

Handcuffs

Holding Handcuffs (Image via Roblox)

Type: Utility Gear

Ad

Handcuffs justify their name inside the game as well. You can use these only on Brainrots to stop and anchor them in their place. It stops them for some seconds, helping you tackle strong waves. You can claim the handcuffs by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:

Alessio

Bandito Bobrito

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Orcalero Orcala

Taser

Holding a Taser (Image via Roblox)

Type: Offensive Gear

Ad

Tasers work the same as in real life; they stun the Brainrots and zap them to deal some damage. Using them on a high-value enemy can make it a fair acquisition. You can claim the tazers by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:

Ballerina Cappuccina

Orcalero Orcala

Enhanced Watering Bucket

Holding Enhanced Watering Bucket (Image via Roblox)

Type: Support Gear

Ad

Similar to a big brother for Water Bucket, this royal-looking bucket boosts your plant's growth speed more than the regular one. You can claim the Enhanced Watering Bucket by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:

Orcalero Orcala

Svinino Bombondino

Trippi Troppi

Riot Potion

Holding Riot Potion (Image via Roblox)

Type: Consumable / Booster

Ad

Riot Potion is a magical spell that can start a riot on your base, spawning Brainrots continuously towards your Plants. Each potion works for 10 minutes and keeps the fast spawning intact. You can claim them by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Brr Brr Patapim

Bananita Dolphinita

Orcalero Orcala

Svinino Bombondino

Bombardiro Crocodilo

Trippi Troppi

Gangster Footera

Crazylone Pizalone

Also Read: Plants vs Brainrots Stats guide

FAQs for Gears in Plants vs Brainrots

Can I get gears more than once in Plants vs Brainrots?

Ad

Yes. You can replay the Prison Quest and earn the same gear multiple times. Once unlocked, they stay in your inventory permanently.

Can I use multiple gears at once?

Yes, you can equip and use different types of gear simultaneously, depending on your strategy and loadout.

Which Brainrots drop the Riot Potion?

You can get the Riot Potion by delivering Brainrots like Bombardiro Crocodilo, Brr Brr Patapim, Bananita Dolphinita, Svinino Bombondino, Gangster Footera, and others to the warden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025