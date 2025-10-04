All new gears in Plants vs Brainrots Prison update

In Plants vs Brainrots, gears are the equipment that help players interact with others and knock down the Brainrots easily. In the latest Prison Event update, players can get their hands on some exclusive and overpowered gear. These can be claimed on the Central Island, where the prison warden is waiting for you to deliver the wanted Brainrots and lock them in.
This guide will teach you how to acquire and use all the exclusive gear in the update.
How to get gears in Plants vs Brainrots
All the new gears released into the game can be exclusively claimed from the Prison Event. You can acquire them multiple times by restarting the quest and keeping them forever.
To start playing the Prison Quest, you have to unlock the Central Island and get teleported. The prison is guarded by the warden, who wants you to capture and deliver the wanted Brainrots to him. As you keep delivering the Brainrots, you can receive the gears:
- Handcuffs
- Tazers
- Enhanced Watering Bucket
- Riot Potion
New Gears in Plants vs Brainrots
Here's everything you must know about the new gears:
Handcuffs
Type: Utility Gear
Handcuffs justify their name inside the game as well. You can use these only on Brainrots to stop and anchor them in their place. It stops them for some seconds, helping you tackle strong waves. You can claim the handcuffs by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:
- Alessio
- Bandito Bobrito
- Bombardiro Crocodilo
- Orcalero Orcala
Taser
Type: Offensive Gear
Tasers work the same as in real life; they stun the Brainrots and zap them to deal some damage. Using them on a high-value enemy can make it a fair acquisition. You can claim the tazers by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:
- Ballerina Cappuccina
- Orcalero Orcala
Enhanced Watering Bucket
Type: Support Gear
Similar to a big brother for Water Bucket, this royal-looking bucket boosts your plant's growth speed more than the regular one. You can claim the Enhanced Watering Bucket by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:
- Orcalero Orcala
- Svinino Bombondino
- Trippi Troppi
Riot Potion
Type: Consumable / Booster
Riot Potion is a magical spell that can start a riot on your base, spawning Brainrots continuously towards your Plants. Each potion works for 10 minutes and keeps the fast spawning intact. You can claim them by delivering these Brainrots to the warden:
- Bombardiro Crocodilo
- Brr Brr Patapim
- Bananita Dolphinita
- Orcalero Orcala
- Svinino Bombondino
- Bombardiro Crocodilo
- Trippi Troppi
- Gangster Footera
- Crazylone Pizalone
FAQs for Gears in Plants vs Brainrots
Can I get gears more than once in Plants vs Brainrots?
Yes. You can replay the Prison Quest and earn the same gear multiple times. Once unlocked, they stay in your inventory permanently.
Can I use multiple gears at once?
Yes, you can equip and use different types of gear simultaneously, depending on your strategy and loadout.
Which Brainrots drop the Riot Potion?
You can get the Riot Potion by delivering Brainrots like Bombardiro Crocodilo, Brr Brr Patapim, Bananita Dolphinita, Svinino Bombondino, Gangster Footera, and others to the warden.
