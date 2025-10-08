Anime Eternal Update 18 Part 3 patch notes

Anime Eternal is an RPG game based on different anime series. It employs click-to-damage mechanics, where the player's goal is to gain energy and become powerful. The game is getting its Update 18 in three successive parts. On October 8, 2025, the third part was launched, introducing two new Raids, some new features, and new Obelisk levels.

This guide will detail the patch notes for Anime Eternal Update 18 Part 3.

Everything new in Anime Eternal Update 18 Part 3

Dragon Room Raid (Image via Roblox)

The third part of Update 18 is launching several additions, new codes, Raids, and Obelisk levels to dominate. Here are the details:

New raids

Dragon Room Raid (World 14)

The best midgame addition, this Raid is a solo-based challenge. The Dragon Room Raid can be unlocked for players after World 14. Clearing all the waves in this dungeon will unlock Dragon Room Raid Achievements and the chance to obtain Storm Dragon Powers, one of the most powerful ability drops in the game.

The Dragon Room Raid is best to test your stats if you've mastered other mid-game dungeons like Leaf Raids.

Hollow Raid

Players dominating the endgame-level Worlds can now practice in the new Hollow Raid available at World 20. You can locate this Raid at Dungeon Lobby 2 and can invite up to four players to grind faster. This challenge features 1,000 enemy waves and can drop rewards like:

Obelisk Coin (0.16%)

Shadow Soul (20%)

Hollow Box (25%)

Avatar Soul (30%)

×8.02M Experience points

×1.5sx Coins

New additions

+1 Aura Equip Slot

An extra Aura Equip Slot can be unlocked by players via Dungeon Lobby Upgrades using Credits. This will allow them to get more power buffs by equipping an extra Aura.

Energy Obelisk

Players can now clear 10 more levels in the Energy Obelisk quest at World 10, allowing them to push the energy scaling further. This enhances the AFK experience and rewards, and helps players get more powerful.

Damage Obelisk

Players can also clear 10 more new levels in the Damage Obelisk quest at World 15. This will help them test their mid-game stats and enhance the same to become end-game ready.

System changes

The “X” button has been removed from the Quests window. This tweak fixes the issue for mobile players where the UI overlap prevented quest cancellations.

Players can still cancel quests through the Quest UI manually.

New codes

To let players claim some free rewards, the game has some new codes to redeem in Update 18 Part 3:

Update18P3

290KLikes

295KLikes

550KFav

FAQs on Update 18 Part 3 of Anime Eternal

How do I unlock the new Aura Equip Slot?

You can unlock the new Aura Equip Slot through Dungeon Lobby Upgrades using Credits. This lets you equip an additional Aura for better stats.

What are the new redeem codes from this update?

Here are the latest working codes from Update 18 Part 3:

How do I access Hollow Raids?

You can enter a Hollow Raid from Dungeon Lobby 2 (World 20), and it supports up to four players. Teaming up is highly recommended for better drops and completion speed.

