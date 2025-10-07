Anime Eternal tier list

Anime Eternal appeals to anime lovers thanks to its roster, which allows you to choose from all your favorite characters. Here, you can equip various anime characters and avatars that unlock as you progress through the game. Across worlds, you face many tough enemies, pushing you to think about how to become even more powerful. Selecting units based on their stats can be a potential solution to this.

In this guide, we'll discuss the best units to choose according to their stats and categorize them into different tiers.

Anime Eternal unit tier ranks

Early units in the game (Image via Roblox)

The units you equip during your journey in Anime Eternal have certain stats that boost your performance and help you clear worlds faster. All these characters can get ranked among S-tier, A-tier, B-tier, and C-tier according to their stats. Let's discuss all the important units you can use to grow faster.

S-tier units

This tier includes all the champions who dominate AFK farming and can lead you towards the endgame worlds and raids.

Rangaki (1250 energy ): Possessing the highest energy, Rangaki helps you hyper-scale.

): Possessing the highest energy, Rangaki helps you hyper-scale. Shinabe (781 energy) : Helps in endgame scaling with Mythic-level stats.

: Helps in endgame scaling with Mythic-level stats. Tamoka (586 energy) : His high longevity and damage help you perform better in raids.

: His high longevity and damage help you perform better in raids. Sukuni (500 energy) : Perfect for raids due to his great damage on waves & bosses.

: Perfect for raids due to his great damage on waves & bosses. Insake (469 energy): High-performing unit with high ROI on upgrades.

A-tier

Less rare than S-tier picks, these characters are still worth investing your resources in upgrading, and using them during the late-mid game grind can help you extract the best results.

Zentsu (352 energy) : Best for late-game world-specific raids; he also comes in handy in Green Planet raids.

: Best for late-game world-specific raids; he also comes in handy in Green Planet raids. Gazo (313 energy) : Helps you defeat bosses faster during mid-tier specific world raids.

: Helps you defeat bosses faster during mid-tier specific world raids. Eizen (200 energy) : Helps you defeat tough bosses during the long raids like the Leaf Raid.

: Helps you defeat tough bosses during the long raids like the Leaf Raid. Tenjaro (234 energy) : Helps you clear waves faster and win against bosses.

: Helps you clear waves faster and win against bosses. Kahara (125 energy): Best for clearing the early waves of a raid.

B-tier

Characters in this tier take time to unlock for a beginner, but they come in handy during the early-mid game grind. They can help you clear waves inside mid-game raid dungeons like Gleam and Progression.

Magum (141 energy)

Nazuki (117 energy)

Yoichi and Nebara (94 energy)

Itodo (47 energy)

Ichige and Kid Kohan (32 and 38 energy)

Shanks (80 energy)

C-tier

These characters are best for early-game grinds and can be quite valuable for beginners. They include units like Hime, Tian Shan, Picco, Usup, Robins, Senji, etc.

Shadow unit tiers

Using Shadows can help you dramatically change your characters' performance. You can unlock Shadow Souls above World 6 and earn Shadow Tokens to upgrade them.

S-tier Shadows: Koku SSJ (World 20) and Leonardo (World 19)

Koku SSJ (World 20) and Leonardo (World 19) A-tier Shadows: SS drops from Worlds 17–19

SS drops from Worlds 17–19 B/C tier Shadows: SS drops from Worlds 6–14

FAQs on Anime Eternal Tier

How do I unlock more units in Anime Eternal?

You can unlock units through banners, event summons, or world progression. Some rare champions appear only during limited events.

What are the best S-tier units in Anime Eternal right now?

As of October 2025, the best S-tier units are Rangaki, Shinabe, Tamoka, Sukuni, and Insake.

What’s the best strategy for upgrading units efficiently?

Focus your resources on one or two main options instead of spreading upgrades across multiple units. Pair the characters with high-stat Shadows and gradually unlock Titan upgrades to boost overall DPS.

