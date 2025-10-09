Anime Eternal Dragon Room Raid guide

Anime Eternal has launched new raids in Update 18. Among these additions, Dragon Room Raid is a mid-game raid that helps you prepare for the end-game progression and enhances your stats by earning rare rewards. Clearing all the waves in this dungeon will unlock Dragon Room Raid Achievements and the chance to obtain Storm Dragon Powers, one of the most powerful ability drops in-game.

This guide will help you grind this raid faster.

What is the Dragon Room Raid in Anime Eternal?

Dragon Room Raid (Image via Roblox)

Dragon Room Raid is a solo raid with 1000 waves in each room. It helps you with the midgame progression and tests your stats without any interference. With some exclusive rewards, it will also help you upgrade and progress quickly. To access this raid, follow these steps:

Step One: To unlock World 14, complete all the quests on World 13 and collect the required keys.

Step Two: As you reach Tempest Capital, World 14, look for Valzora by taking the first left from the center of the map.

Step Three: Step on the Dragon Room Raid circle to access the raid. To enter the raid, you'll require a Dragon Room Raid key.

Why participate in the Dragon Room Raid?

Similar to each raid in Anime Eternal, this raid also gives you buffs and exclusive rewards.

Rewards

Avatar Souls (30%)

Shadow Souls (20%)

Obelisk Coin (0.16%)

Dragon Room Box (25%): Contains different tokens

Storm Dragon Box (15%): Contains Storm Dragon Powers

102k EXP (100%)

2qd Coins (100%)

Achievements

As you clear wave milestones, you unlock new achievements. With each successive achievement, you'll receive either an Energy or Damage buff. After every 50 waves, you clear a milestone, and the last achievement requires you to clear 1.5k enemy waves.

Tips to dominate the Dragon Room Raid in Anime Eternal

This raid might be challenging for some players since the enemy can quickly become too powerful. You can follow these tips to advance smoothly:

Remember to equip your best champions, Avatar, and Powers, before entering this dungeon. This ensures that you don't waste your key.

If you're getting slow, check to see if you're closer to a milestone. This will unlock a new achievement, giving you an energy or damage buff.

Try upgrading your Energy Obelisk tower to enhance your stats.

You can stack different potions, macarons, etc., to get better chances of rare drops like Obelisk Coins.

Try joining in as a team to perform better.

FAQs for Dragon Room Raid in Anime Eternal

What are the rewards for completing the Dragon Room Raid?

Clearing all waves rewards you with Storm Dragon Powers, raid achievements, coins, and tokens. These drops scale with your wave completion and performance.

Is the Dragon Room Raid solo or multiplayer?

The Dragon Room Raid is a solo-only challenge, meant to test your build strength and energy scaling rather than team coordination.

What is the difficulty level of the Dragon Room Raid?

It’s a mid-game raid, designed for players with A-tier or S-tier champions. If you’re struggling, focus on improving your Obelisk upgrades, Champions, and energy stats before retrying.

