Anime Eternal Hollow Raid guide

Anime Eternal has launched new raids with Update 18. Hollow Raid is one of the latest raids where you can train yourself for the late endgame progression. Players dominating the endgame-level Worlds can now practice in this Raid available at World 20. The raid allows only four players to enter, and they can clear up to 1000 waves.

This guide will help you dominate the Hollow Raid.

What is Hollow Raid in Anime Eternal?

Hollow Raid (Image via Roblox)

Hollow Raid is the best option for every player dominating the midgame raids. You can unlock this raid after World 20, and upon combining this with the Green Planet Raid, scaling your stats faster becomes easy. Remember these points before entering the Hollow Raid dungeon:

The raid is accessible from the dungeon lobby 2 after you reach World 20 (Green Planet). To reach Green Plant World, you must complete all the World 19 quests and collect the keys.

after you reach World 20 (Green Planet). To reach Green Plant World, you must complete all the World 19 quests and collect the keys. Up to four players can enter this dungeon to help you clear waves faster. You can also enter solo, but scaling can become tough.

can enter this dungeon to help you clear waves faster. You can also enter solo, but scaling can become tough. Each room allows you to clear 1000 waves, and bosses appear on each milestone. Clearing each milestone completes achievements, granting you Energy or Damage buffs.

Possible rewards inside the Hollow Raid dungeon

Obelisk Coin (0.16%)

Shadow Soul (20%)

Hollow Box (25%)

Avatar Soul (30%)

×8.02M Experience points

×1.5sx Coins

Tips to dominate Hollow Raid in Anime Eternal

Being an endgame raid, Hollow Raid needs skills and stat buffs to scale your rewards inside the dungeon and last longer. The enemies inside are of high HP, but these tips can come in handy to survive more waves:

Check if you're close to a milestone, since it will complete an achievement, giving you buffs.

Equip your best champions and upgrade your avatar to boost your energy gains inside the dungeon.

Prioritize stacking potions like the luck potion and drop potion with consumables like luck macarons and drop macarons.

You can prefer upgrading your weapon since it enhances your damage percentage.

Use Obelisk Coins to maximize your Obelisk buffs.

Since the raid can hold up to four players, you can avoid grinding solo inside this dungeon. You can invite your team or join with server mates.

Keep collecting keys if you're not ready to enter this raid. You can use them later for better scaling.

FAQs for Hollow Raid

How to unlock the Hollow Raid in Anime Eternal

You can unlock the Hollow Raid after World 20. It’s located in Dungeon Lobby 2 and becomes available once you’ve cleared the earlier raids.

How many players can join the Hollow Raid?

Up to four players can participate in the Hollow Raid together. Solo runs are also possible inside this dungeon.

How many waves are there in the Hollow Raid?

There are 1,000 waves in a room, divided into multiple milestones. Covering milestones will grant you achievements.

What’s the best strategy to beat the Hollow Raid?

Use your highest-energy S-tier units, equip Shadows to enhance stats, and upgrade Energy and Damage Obelisks for higher buffs before entering.

