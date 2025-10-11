Plants vs Brainrots Defeat Brainrots quest guide

Plants vs Brainrots has launched a new Cards update, incorporating lots of exciting features. Players can now complete a new Defeat Brainrots quest present at the Central Island. In this quest, a Tomade Torelli plant asks you to execute some Brainrots as revenge. Upon executing each target brainrot, you can claim rewards by talking to the plant. As you clear the targets, the rewards get rarer.

This guide will help you progress through this Plants vs Brainrots quest.

What is Defeat Brainrots quest in Plants vs Brainrots?

The Defeat Brainrots quest is a part of the Cards update launched on October 11, 2025. Tomade Torelli is the new plant conducting this quest. This plant has a hit list and will give you a fresh target brainrot following each execution. With each kill, you can claim some exciting rewards. Follow these steps to play this event:

As you enter the game, a tomato face appears, inviting you to the Central Island . As you reach it, you have to locate the event hub.

. As you reach it, you have to locate the event hub. Upon talking to Tomade Torelli on the far left of the event hub, he'll assign you targets . You can check your current target on the far right side.

on the far left of the event hub, he'll assign you . You can check your current target on the far right side. To execute each target brainrot, you have to locate them on your base and defeat them. To progress, you don't have to store them in your inventory.

Once you execute each target, return to the Central Island and claim your rewards from the Tomade Torelli.

Tips to defeat Brainrots faster in Plants vs Brainrots

To progress into the quest, you must defeat the Brainrots spawning at your base. Sometimes, spawning the required Brainrot takes time due to the game mechanics or Brainrot's rarity, leading to a struggle while completing the quest. Here are some tips to fast-track your progress:

Use Cards

With the new update, there are cards that grant you buffs and benefits. Some cards can increase the odds of spawning more Brainrots of specific rarity. You can also increase your luck using some cards. This will help you get a higher chance of spawning the target Brainrot. Here are some of the cards in your deck:

Secret Collection: 25% higher chance for Secret Brainrots to spawn.

25% higher chance for Secret Brainrots to spawn. Godly Collection: 25% higher chance for Godly Brainrots to spawn.

25% higher chance for Godly Brainrots to spawn. Mythic Collection: 25% higher chance for Mythic Brainrots to spawn.

25% higher chance for Mythic Brainrots to spawn. Legendary Collection: 25% higher chance for Legendary Brainrots to spawn.

25% higher chance for Legendary Brainrots to spawn. Epic Collection: 25% higher chance for Epic Brainrots to spawn.

25% higher chance for Epic Brainrots to spawn. Rare Collection: 25% higher chance for Rare Brainrots to spawn.

25% higher chance for Rare Brainrots to spawn. Rizzrot Manifestation: Luck is increased by 50%.

Riot Potion

The Riot Potion, launched at the previous Prison Break event, can help you spawn the Brainrots faster than usual. This will help you defeat more Brainrots and progress the quest faster. After each use, the Riot takes place for 10 minutes; you can also increase the duration by stacking them.

Be present at your base

Several times, Brainrots stop spawning at your base when you're at Central Island. To tackle this, return to your base after inspecting the target and claiming the previous rewards.

Increase your luck

There are many ways of increasing your luck. With better luck, rarer spawns get more frequent. Here are some ways to enhance your luck:

Buying and planting rarer seeds in your garden will increase your luck.

Rebirth faster since lower-level rebirths now require less rare Brainrot. Each rebirth now resets all your collected money only.

Unlock luck-enhancing cards by opening card packs.

You can also buy luck from the shop by paying Robux.

FAQs for Defeat Brainrots in Plants vs Brainrots

Q. Where can I start the Defeat Brainrots quest in Plants vs Brainrots?

A. You can start the quest by visiting Tomade Torelli on the Central Island. He’ll assign your first target Brainrot to execute.

Q. Do I need to collect the defeated Brainrots in my inventory?

A. No, you don’t have to store them. Simply defeating the target is enough to progress in the quest.

Q. What kind of rewards do I get from Tomade Torelli?

A. Rewards vary with each target you defeat. As you progress through the quest, rewards become rarer and more valuable.

Q. When was the Defeat Brainrots quest added to Plants vs Brainrots?

A. Plants vs Brainrots' Defeat Brainrots quest was added with the Cards update on October 11, 2025.

