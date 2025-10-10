How to get Skeleton Winged Glider in Adopt Me

Adopt Me got a new Halloween Surprise Spiders Update on October 10, 2025, before the Halloween week. The game has incorporated fresh additions, and the Skeleton Winged Glider is one of the most sought-after toys. You can spot this legendary toy in the arcade arena near the new minigame area, made up like bat wings.

This guide will help you acquire this latest limited-time toy faster.

What is the Skeleton Winged Glider in Adopt Me?

The Skeleton Winged Glider is a Halloween-themed toy having Legendary rarity. This is flying gear that will help you travel distances faster. To buy this, enter the arcade arena and locate the grav pads near the Costume Party minigame area.

This toy will cost you 90,000 Candy Corns and is a limited-time toy, meaning you can buy it until the event ends. For beginners lacking Candy Corn, trade can become the best option after the event ends.

How to use the Skeleton Winged Glider in Adopt Me

After acquiring the glider via trade or by purchasing it, follow these steps to use it:

Equip it from your inventory as your active toy.

from your inventory as your active toy. Activate by tapping on the screen. It expands its wings and takes you for a flight.

by tapping on the screen. It expands its wings and takes you for a flight. For an Upward Boost , you have to keep clicking on the screen.

, you have to keep clicking on the screen. To stop gliding, you can press the jump button or collide with an object or building on the map.

How to get the Skeleton Winged Glider faster in Adopt Me

The Legendary rarity of the vehicle justifies its 90,000 Candy Corn price, but players might struggle while farming for it. Here are some tips to help you acquire this toy faster:

Focus on Candy Corn farming: The event has two minigames to farm Candy Corn faster. You can join Cricket's Tile Hop minigame or Costume Party minigame to win this in-game currency.

The event has two minigames to farm Candy Corn faster. You can join Cricket's Tile Hop minigame or Costume Party minigame to win this in-game currency. Save Candy Corns: Don’t spend too much currency on lower-tier items; keep it saved for the more exclusive ones.

Don’t spend too much currency on lower-tier items; keep it saved for the more exclusive ones. Trade Smartly: Check if another player has the Skeleton Winged Glider early in the event and see if they are open to a trade. Due to its rarity, players might demand high-value items in return.

FAQs for Skeleton Winged Glider in Adopt Me

How can I get the Skeleton Winged Glider in Adopt Me?

Players can purchase the Skeleton Winged Glider from the arcade arena for 90,000 Candy Corn, which is the exclusive Halloween currency for this update.

Can you trade the Skeleton Winged Glider?

Yes, like most vehicles in Adopt Me, the Skeleton Winged Glider is fully tradeable.

How long will the Skeleton Winged Glider be available?

The Skeleton Winged Glider will only be available during the Halloween 2025 event. Once the event ends, it will not be available for purchase but can be obtained through trade with other players.

Can I still fly it after the event ends?

Yes, after you purchase or trade to obtain the Skeleton Winged Glider, it will be yours permanently.

