Build a Zoo Halloween event guide

Build a Zoo is a tycoon simulator where players can hatch their eggs into pets and generate money by placing them at their base. Following the trends on Roblox, the game has rolled out the new Halloween event, introducing new eggs, pets and new weather into the game. The new Candy event has replaced the Snowy event and added new Candy tokens that can be claimed by completing quests.

Ad

This guide will navigate you through everything new in this update.

Also Read: Dandy’s World Halloween skins guide

What's new in the Halloween event by Build a Zoo?

Halloween mutated animals (Image via Roblox)

The event was launched on October 18, 2025, adding several new limited-time pets, eggs, quests, and weather. During the event, the map delves into a spooky environment matching the Halloween spirit. Here's everything new in this update:

Ad

Trending

Halloween Fest

Halloween fest weater event (Image via Roblox)

The Halloween fest is a weather event that occurs occasionally on the map. Similar to other weathers, this event also lasts for five minutes. During the event, the egg spawner will start spawning Halloween mutated eggs, which hatch into spooky animals. These mutated animals will grant your base higher earning stats.

Ad

Pets can now follow players

Along with this big update, the game now allows your favorite pet to follow you. You can now take your pets for a walk and show off to other players. Pet selection can be accessed from the inventory.

Also Read: Adopt Me: Sleep and Treat event new pets guide

Candy event

Replacing the Snowy Event, the Candy Event has added new Candy Tokens, Candy quests, Candy Shop, and Candy Egg. Here's everything about the event:

Ad

Candy Quests

Candy quests (Image via Roblox)

These are the event-specific quests, similar to Snow quests. You can complete them to earn Candy Tokens, used to buy eggs, food, and other items from the Candy shop. Every day, you can complete only three quests since they refresh every 24 hours.

Ad

Candy Shop

The candy shop is the place where you can exchange your candy tokens for different items. Here's a list of all the items:

Halloween Capy Egg: 20 Candy

Luck potion: 20 Candy

Lucky Ticket: 25 Candy

Banana: 30 Candy

5 Hatch Potions: 30 Candy

Big Halloween Capy Egg: 40 Candy

Pear: 60 Candy

Pineapple: 120 Candy

Halloween egg: 180 Candy

Bloodstone Cycad: 180 Candy

Gold Mango: 200 Candy

Dragon Fruit: 200 Candy

Deepsea Pearl Fruit: 300 Candy

Colossal Pinecone: 300 Candy

Pumpkin: 360 Candy

Halloween realm: 500 Candy

Candy Egg

Animals inside Candy egg (Image via Roblox)

Candy eggs are the event-limited eggs that can be claimed for free after every 30 minutes while playing the game. You can hatch only nine eggs every day and can claim one of these pets:

Ad

Leshen (Prismatic, 0.5% chance): $28,704/s base earning

(Prismatic, 0.5% chance): $28,704/s base earning Roach (Divine, 2% chance): $22,953/s base earning

(Divine, 2% chance): $22,953/s base earning Cheshire (Mythical, 5% chance): $15,892/s base earning

(Mythical, 5% chance): $15,892/s base earning Huginn (Legendary, 15% chance): $7,216/s base earning

(Legendary, 15% chance): $7,216/s base earning Mavis (Epic, 20% chance): $1,997/s base earning

(Epic, 20% chance): $1,997/s base earning Christine (Epic, 27.5% chance): $1,775/s base earning

(Epic, 27.5% chance): $1,775/s base earning Lucas (Epic, 30% chance): $1,829/s base earning

Also Read: Don't Wake the Brainrots: Huge Halloween update guide

FAQs for Halloween Event by Build a Zoo

When did the Halloween Event start in Build a Zoo?

Ad

The Halloween Event in Build a Zoo was released on October 18, 2025, bringing a complete seasonal makeover to the game with new pets, eggs, weather, and event currency.

How can I earn Candy Tokens in Build a Zoo?

You can earn Candy Tokens by completing Candy Quests. These are daily event-specific missions that refresh every 24 hours.

What’s new about pet mechanics in Build a Zoo?

A brand-new feature allows pets to follow you in-game. You can select your favorite pet from your inventory and have it accompany you as you explore the map.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025