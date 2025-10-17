Don't Wake the Brainrots: Huge Halloween update guide

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a tycoon simulation where players have to steal brainrots from an open field by sneaking past the guardian brainrots. On October 17, 2025, the game rolled out Huge Halloween update into the game. This update released some Halloween-themed brainrots, a crafting machine, Halloween lucky blocks, and a new mutation. During the event, players will enjoy a Halloween-themed environment in the game.

This guide will teach you everything about the update.

Everything new in Don't Wake the Brainrots Huge Halloween update

The update changed the arena to a spooky Halloween-themed environment. Here are all the changes brought into the game by Huge Halloween update:

Crafting Machine

Crafting Frigo Camello (Image via Roblox)

A crafting machine has spawned in the game lobby, which allows players to craft rarer brainrots. The machine resocks every 30 minutes. To craft a Brainrot from this machine, you can follow these steps:

Reach the crafting machine placed at the center of the game lobby.

Check the brainrot list on the right side of the banner and select the required brainrot.

To craft a Brainrot, you must have the required brainrots in your inventory.

To start crafting, you have to pay the amount required. Your brainrot will be ready as the timer ends.

Halloween Lucky block

Halloween Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

The game has added a new Candy currency, using which you can buy Halloween Lucky blocks. Different-colored toffees spawn frequently in the game lobby and field; collecting each will grant you 100 candy currency. Players are required to collect 5k candies to purchase a Halloween lucky block. To open this block, you can place it on your base, and the game will randomly assign you an event-limited brainrot.

Trick or Treat event

Trick-or-treat event (Image via Roblox )

A Jack-O-Lantern is placed at your base. You have to submit 10 brainrots to trigger this event. As you submit the last brainrot, the game will transform you into one of the event-limited brainrots, and you have to ask for trick or treat at your neighboring Jack-O-Lanterns. Each lantern can reward you with a Halloweeni pumpkini brainrot with a cooldown of 30 seconds. To restart the event, you have to collect 10 trick-or-treats.

New Mutation

The game has added a new Undead Mutation. All the older brainrots can spawn with this mutation on the field.

New Spin Wheel

New Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the game during this Halloween event, players will get nine spins on the new event-limited spin wheel. The Spin Wheel contains these rewards:

$50k money

$250k money

$100M money

Brainrots sleep for 60s

Halloween Lucky Block (Limited)

Void Slap

FAQs for the Huge Halloween Update in Don't Wake the Brainrots

What is the Huge Halloween update in Don’t Wake the Brainrots?

The Huge Halloween update is a seasonal event launching on October 17, 2025, bringing Halloween-themed brainrots, a new crafting machine, candy currency, lucky blocks, and an Undead Mutation to the game.

What are Halloween Lucky Blocks, and how do you get them in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

Halloween Lucky Blocks are special event crates that contain limited-time Halloween brainrots. To claim one:

Collect Candy currency by picking up colored toffees from the field and lobby. Each toffee gives 100 candies.

You need 5,000 candies to purchase a Halloween Lucky Block.

Place it on your base to open it and claim a random Halloween brainrot.

How to get new Halloween brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

The update has introduced several event-exclusive Halloween brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots. These can be obtained from Lucky Blocks, the Crafting Machine, or trick-or-treat rewards.

How can I restart the Trick or Treat event in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

To restart the event, you have to collect 10 trick-or-treats from your neighboring Jack-O-Lanterns.

