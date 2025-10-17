  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Don't Wake the Brainrots: Huge Halloween update guide

Don't Wake the Brainrots: Huge Halloween update guide

By Shivansh Gupta
Published Oct 17, 2025 23:23 GMT
Don
Don't Wake the Brainrots event banner (Image via Roblox)

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a tycoon simulation where players have to steal brainrots from an open field by sneaking past the guardian brainrots. On October 17, 2025, the game rolled out Huge Halloween update into the game. This update released some Halloween-themed brainrots, a crafting machine, Halloween lucky blocks, and a new mutation. During the event, players will enjoy a Halloween-themed environment in the game.

Ad

This guide will teach you everything about the update.

Also read - Raise Animals: A beginner’s guide

Everything new in Don't Wake the Brainrots Huge Halloween update

The update changed the arena to a spooky Halloween-themed environment. Here are all the changes brought into the game by Huge Halloween update:

Crafting Machine

Crafting Frigo Camello (Image via Roblox)
Crafting Frigo Camello (Image via Roblox)

A crafting machine has spawned in the game lobby, which allows players to craft rarer brainrots. The machine resocks every 30 minutes. To craft a Brainrot from this machine, you can follow these steps:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Reach the crafting machine placed at the center of the game lobby.
  • Check the brainrot list on the right side of the banner and select the required brainrot.
  • To craft a Brainrot, you must have the required brainrots in your inventory.
  • To start crafting, you have to pay the amount required. Your brainrot will be ready as the timer ends.

Halloween Lucky block

Halloween Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)
Halloween Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

The game has added a new Candy currency, using which you can buy Halloween Lucky blocks. Different-colored toffees spawn frequently in the game lobby and field; collecting each will grant you 100 candy currency. Players are required to collect 5k candies to purchase a Halloween lucky block. To open this block, you can place it on your base, and the game will randomly assign you an event-limited brainrot.

Ad

Trick or Treat event

Trick-or-treat event (Image via Roblox )
Trick-or-treat event (Image via Roblox )

A Jack-O-Lantern is placed at your base. You have to submit 10 brainrots to trigger this event. As you submit the last brainrot, the game will transform you into one of the event-limited brainrots, and you have to ask for trick or treat at your neighboring Jack-O-Lanterns. Each lantern can reward you with a Halloweeni pumpkini brainrot with a cooldown of 30 seconds. To restart the event, you have to collect 10 trick-or-treats.

Ad

New Mutation

The game has added a new Undead Mutation. All the older brainrots can spawn with this mutation on the field.

New Spin Wheel

New Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)
New Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

Upon entering the game during this Halloween event, players will get nine spins on the new event-limited spin wheel. The Spin Wheel contains these rewards:

Ad
  • $50k money
  • $250k money
  • $100M money
  • Brainrots sleep for 60s
  • Halloween Lucky Block (Limited)
  • Void Slap

Also read - Adopt Me: Sleep or Treat minigame guide

FAQs for the Huge Halloween Update in Don't Wake the Brainrots

What is the Huge Halloween update in Don’t Wake the Brainrots?

The Huge Halloween update is a seasonal event launching on October 17, 2025, bringing Halloween-themed brainrots, a new crafting machine, candy currency, lucky blocks, and an Undead Mutation to the game.

Ad

What are Halloween Lucky Blocks, and how do you get them in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

Halloween Lucky Blocks are special event crates that contain limited-time Halloween brainrots. To claim one:

  • Collect Candy currency by picking up colored toffees from the field and lobby. Each toffee gives 100 candies.
  • You need 5,000 candies to purchase a Halloween Lucky Block.
  • Place it on your base to open it and claim a random Halloween brainrot.
Ad

How to get new Halloween brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

The update has introduced several event-exclusive Halloween brainrots in Don't Wake the Brainrots. These can be obtained from Lucky Blocks, the Crafting Machine, or trick-or-treat rewards.

How can I restart the Trick or Treat event in Don't Wake the Brainrots?

To restart the event, you have to collect 10 trick-or-treats from your neighboring Jack-O-Lanterns.

About the author
Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.

Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.

In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications