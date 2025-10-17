Adopt Me: Sleep or Treat minigame guide

Adopt Me is a roleplay and avatar simulator game in Roblox where players can adopt pets and groom them to look beautiful. On October 17, 2025, the game entered week 3 of Halloween, launching the Halloween Transformed event. Along with new pets and decorations, the game has added a Sleep or Treat minigame. Completing this minigame will reward players with Candy Corns.

Ad

This guide will teach you how to play the Sleep or Treat event and maximize your earnings.

Also Read - Adopt Me: Halloween Surprise Spiders Update guide

How to play the Sleep or Treat minigame in Adopt Me

Sleep or Treat minigame (Image via Roblox)

Sleep or Treat is the new minigame added to the game via the Halloween Transformed event. To access this event, players have to reach the Halloween Plaza and spot the minigame circle. A new game starts every 30 minutes and runs for a limited time.

Ad

Trending

Inside the minigame, players have to collect candies by hiding from DJ Snooze and his cronies. Here's everything you must know before starting:

Mechanics : The main objective of this minigame is to collect candies from the houses and stash them into the big pumpkin placed at the center.

: The main objective of this minigame is to collect candies from the houses and stash them into the big pumpkin placed at the center. Collecting Candies : Players can only collect candies from the houses that have their lights on. Your candy bag can hold a limited amount of candies.

: Players can only collect candies from the houses that have their lights on. Your candy bag can hold a limited amount of candies. DJ Snooze : As the game starts, DJ Snooze enters the arena with his cronies. They roam around on the map and have an effect radius. If you step inside their radius, they will make you sleep.

: As the game starts, DJ Snooze enters the arena with his cronies. They roam around on the map and have an effect radius. If you step inside their radius, they will make you sleep. Trash bins : Throughout the map, trash bins are placed on the streets. You can use them to hide from DJ Snooze and his partners.

: Throughout the map, trash bins are placed on the streets. You can use them to hide from DJ Snooze and his partners. Power-ups: The minigame offers two power-ups: speed-up candy and headphones. Speed-up candy will enhance your walking speed, helping you collect candies faster. The headphones will cancel the sleeping effect from DJ Snooze and his partners for only 10 seconds.

Ad

Also Read - How to get Skeleton Winged Glider in Adopt Me

Tips to dominate the Sleep or Treat event in Adopt Me

Here are some tips to help you be awake in the arena and collect the most candies:

Tap quickly on the screen to wake up if you get caught by DJ Snooze.

Prioritize Golden houses since they will grant you more candies and rarely drop Yarn Apples too.

Plan your route and run along the roadsides. Roadsides will give you quick access to both houses and trash cans. This will help you play strategically.

Save the power-ups spawned on the map since they can help you escape DJ Snooze whenever you're stuck.

Team up with others and distribute the routes to maximize the profit and eliminate conflicts.

Keep stashing your collected candies because if you get caught by DJ Snooze, you'll lose all your candies.

Equip pets, which can grant you some passive abilities. Pets with Speed-Boost, Collection Bonus, and Special abilities can grant you special buffs during the run.

Ad

Also Read - Roblox Halloween Spotlight event: All confirmed games

FAQs for the Sleep or Treat Event in Adopt Me

What rewards do I get from Sleep or Treat?

Completing rounds in Sleep or Treat rewards you with Candy Corn, which can be used in the Halloween Shop to buy event-exclusive pets, toys, and decorations.

What do the power-ups do?

Speed Up Candy: Increases your movement speed temporarily, letting you reach more houses quickly.

Ad

Headphones: Protects you from DJ Snooze’s sleeping effect for 10 seconds.

How can I hide from DJ Snooze?

Use trash bins located along the roads to hide temporarily from DJ Snooze and his cronies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025