Roblox Halloween Spotlight event: All confirmed games

Roblox is back with another platform-wide event this Halloween. The Roblox Halloween Spotlight event will be open for players to compete in from October 23, 2025. Similar to the Takeover event, which had commenced on September 12, 2025, Roblox is bringing together several popular games on the platform. During the event, players will be enjoying multiple games to complete limited-time quests and win exclusive prizes. The event will be set in a Halloween-themed arena, featuring games with spooky elements.Here's a list of all the games getting featured in this platform-wide Roblox event.Games to be featured in the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event, 2025All confirmed games in Roblox Halloween SpotlightWeird Gun Game (Deathmatch Shooter)Bayside High School (Roleplay and Avatar Simulator)Five Nights TD (Tower Defense)Happy (Survival)Garden Tower Defense (Tower Defense)Epic Minigames (Party and Casual Minigames)Restaurant Tycoon 3 (Tycoon Simulator)Claw Machine Simulator (Incremental Simulator)Cut Trees (Incremental Simulator)Sumo Wrestling Simulator (Incremental Simulator)Strongman Simulator (Incremental Simulator)Prison Pump (Incremental Simulator)Dandy's World (Escape and Survival)GRAB (Action)Strongman Ultra (Incremental Simulator)The Mimic (Escape and Survival)Eat The World (Incremental Simulator)Armless Detective (Puzzle)Michael's Zombies (PvE Shooter)Guts &amp; Blackpowder (PvE Shooter)GEF (Escape and Survival)Build a Zoo (Incremental Simulator)Tower Heroes (Tower Defense)Blair (Survival)Untitled Tag Game (Battlegrounds and Fighting)Other potential games99 Nights in the ForestPETAPETA School of NightmaresKeysNFL Universe FootballWorld//ZeroWhat is the Halloween Spotlight event in Roblox?The Halloween Spotlight event is a new platform-specific event, launching on October 23, 2025. It will bring together multiple Roblox games for players to participate in.During the event, players will be able to compete with each other to complete certain quests in each game after spawning into them. For clearing each quest, they will receive some in-game or event-exclusive tokens. These tokens can be redeemed at the event hub for limited-time rewards, cosmetics, pets, etc.Possible rewards during the eventHalloween-themed accessoriesSpooky avatar itemsHalloween-themed festive pets or accessoriesFAQs on the Roblox Halloween Spotlight eventWhat is the Roblox Halloween Spotlight event?Halloween Spotlight is a platform-wide Roblox event that will celebrate Halloween 2025. It will feature a collection of games that will have special Halloween-themed updates, maps, quests, or cosmetics.What kind of rewards can players earn?Depending on the game, players can earn limited-edition Halloween cosmetics, pets, badges, coins, or event-exclusive items.Will the event be free to play?Yes, all Halloween Spotlight content will be free to access for Roblox users.Are all Spotlight games horror-themed?The event will feature a wide range of games. While some, like The Mimic and Blair, focus on horror themes, others, like Restaurant Tycoon 3 or Build a Zoo, offer fun, family-friendly Halloween content.