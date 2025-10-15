Dangerous ATV Driving: A beginner’s guide 

Dangerous ATV Driving is an open-world obby game where you must use an all-terrain vehicle to clear tracks. The title features treacherous terrains that require careful navigation through obstacles without falling off the path. You get paid for clearing small portions of the obby, and you can use your earnings to buy better and faster ATVs. The obbies feature checkpoints, thanks to which you can keep attempting to clear the track without having to worry about a full reset.

Ad

That said, here's a beginner's guide on Dangerous ATV Driving.

Also read: Brainrot Tower: A beginner's guide

Entering the Dangerous ATV Driving world

Clearing Obstacles (Image via Roblox)

The game, developed by Quick Pix, allows players to compete in a racetrack set up on tough terrains. You will frequently face short obbies that reward you with cash. Your main objective is to clear the track by reaching checkpoints. Here's everything you must know before jumping into a match:

Ad

Trending

ATV

ATVs in the game (Image via Roblox)

ATV stands for all-terrain vehicle, suitable for driving through hilly or rocky areas. In this game, you can use these vehicles to complete the tracks and emerge victorious. Better vehicles can be claimed by spending in-game currencies or Robux, or by winning races.

Ad

Worlds

The World banner in-game (Image via Roblox)

As of October 2025, the game features four Worlds. You can unlock the next World by clearing the previous ones and collecting the required trophies. Each new World offers you a different terrain and tougher obstacles.

Ad

Checkpoints

While clearing races, you can rest at checkpoints. These are essentially game save points where you can respawn if you fall off the track (instead of having to start over). You can also change your vehicles at these checkpoints.

Skips

As the name suggests, you can use these to "skip" a portion of an obbie and continue to the next. You can get Skips through daily rewards, spins, or the Robux shop.

Ad

Also read: Anime Eternal Running Track Raid guide

Tips to dominate Dangerous ATV Driving

Clearing checkpoints (Image via Roblox)

The game's mechanics are based on realistic vehicular physics and require good skills for completing the obbies and reaching the end. Here are some tips to help you out:

Ad

Use hand brakes whenever you're stuck on a slope or traveling too fast. This will instantly reduce the speed to zero and restrict any movement, even on the slopes.

whenever you're stuck on a slope or traveling too fast. This will instantly reduce the speed to zero and restrict any movement, even on the slopes. Keep a balance between acceleration and brakes . This will keep you on track without slipping.

between . This will keep you on track without slipping. Avoid moving at high speeds if you don't know what obstacle is coming ahead.

moving at if you don't know what obstacle is coming ahead. If you're stuck on an obstacle, you can step out of your ATV and run towards the next checkpoint. You'll have cleared that patch if you reach the checkpoint.

Ad

Also read: Build a Zoo Godzilla guide

Upgrades in Dangerous ATV Driving

You can unlock several benefits by spending Robux to buy passes inside the game:

Infinite Nitro (119 Robux): Dominate every race with infinite fuel for your success.

VIP (199 Robux): Golden Tub Car + 3 Daily Spins + VIP ATV Spawners+VIP Chat Perks

2x Money (39 Robux): You'll receive double cash on clearing each obstacle.

2x Wins (59 Robux): You'll win double trophies on clearing a track.

Unlock All Worlds (119 Robux)

Ad

Also read: Build a Zoo Season 2 guide

FAQs on Dangerous ATV Driving

What is the main goal in Dangerous ATV Driving?

Your main goal is to drive your ATV through tough obstacle courses, reach checkpoints, and finish the track without falling.

What are checkpoints used for?

Checkpoints act as save points. When you reach a checkpoint, your progress is saved, so you don’t have to start from the beginning if you fall.

Ad

What are Skips, and how can I use them?

Skips let you bypass difficult obstacles instantly. You can earn Skips from daily rewards and spins, or purchase them from the Robux shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025