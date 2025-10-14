Build a Zoo Godzilla guide

Build a Zoo is a tycoon simulator where players collect eggs, hatch them into pets, and earn money over time. These eggs can contain either fish or terrestrial animals. Terrestrial eggs can be purchased from the conveyor belt, while fish eggs are caught from the fishing deck. Upgrading your conveyor belt spawns rarer eggs at each level. With Update 28, a new endgame conveyor belt was added to the game, which unlocks a new Godzilla Egg and Godzilla Pet.

Ad

This guide will teach you how to unlock the Godzilla pet in Build a Zoo.

Also Read: Build a Zoo Season 2 guide

How to unlock Godzilla in Build a Zoo

Ethereal Belt in Build a Zoo (Image via Roblox)

On October 14, 2025, Update 28 launched a new conveyor belt, which is now the best egg spawner in the game. Here's everything you should know before unlocking Godzilla in Build a Zoo:

Ad

Trending

Ethereal Belt: You can upgrade the conveyor belts to get rarer egg spawns. Upgrading to this new endgame-level belt will cost you $5 trillion or 10,999 Robux. Unlocking this will grant you 720% increased gold earnings and a new Godzilla egg spawn.

You can upgrade the conveyor belts to get rarer egg spawns. Upgrading to this new endgame-level belt will cost you $5 trillion or 10,999 Robux. Unlocking this will grant you 720% increased gold earnings and a new Godzilla egg spawn. Godzilla Egg: It is currently the second rarest egg in the game, and a basic variant will cost you $68 billion. This egg has a 100,000x luck and will only spawn if you've unlocked the Ethereal Belt.

It is currently the second rarest egg in the game, and a basic variant will cost you $68 billion. This egg has a 100,000x luck and will only spawn if you've unlocked the Ethereal Belt. Godzilla Pet: This is the rarest pet you can unlock from the Godzilla Egg. This pet can get all the mutations in the game, and the Snow mutant generates the most money per second.

Ad

Also Read: Build a Zoo Fishing Deck guide

Steps to unlock Godzilla in Build a Zoo

You can follow these steps to unlock the Godzilla Pet in Build a Zoo:

Step 1: Reach the endgame level - Make sure you've unlocked the second-best conveyor belt, Unicorn Belt. You cannot unlock the Ethereal Belt until you've unlocked the previous ones.

Step 2: Upgrade to Ethereal Belt - The Ethereal Belt can be unlocked using the conveyor menu. To get it, you'll need $5 trillion in-game currency.

Ad

Step 3: Wait until the egg spawns - The Godzilla egg is quite rare and costly since it has a 100,000x luck.

Step 4: Purchase the Godzilla egg - Once the egg spawns on the conveyor, you'll need $68 billion to buy this egg. To ensure that you have enough money, keep collecting the cash until the egg spawns.

Step 5: Place the egg to hatch - The egg will hatch after about two hours once you place it on your base. Godzilla is the rarest pet you can obtain from this egg.

Ad

Also Read: Build ur Base Circus Chapter update guide

Tips to unlock Godzilla faster in Build a Zoo

Earnings from Snow-mutated Godzilla (Image via Roblox)

Godzilla is an endgame pet, and unlocking it earlier needs grinding. You can follow these simple tips to fast-track your game progress and claim this pet:

Ad

Keep upgrading your conveyor belts: You can gain an increased gold earning percentage with each successive level. This will enhance your pets' earnings.

You can gain an increased gold earning percentage with each successive level. This will enhance your pets' earnings. Use potions: While hatching the Godzilla egg, you can stack multiple luck potions to enhance your chances of unlocking Godzilla.

While hatching the Godzilla egg, you can stack multiple luck potions to enhance your chances of unlocking Godzilla. Grind AFK: The game can store cash only for 24 hours. You can keep grinding AFK to earn more gold.

The game can store cash only for 24 hours. You can keep grinding AFK to earn more gold. Upgrade your big pets: Feed your big pets to enhance their level and make them earn more for you.

Ad

Also Read: Plants vs Brainrots Defeat Brainrots quest guide

FAQs for Godzilla in Build a Zoo

How much does the Ethereal Belt cost?

The Ethereal Belt costs $5 trillion or 10,999 Robux to unlock.

What is the Godzilla Egg in Build a Zoo?

The Godzilla Egg is a new ultra-rare egg introduced in Update 28.

What is the price of the Godzilla Egg?

The Godzilla Egg costs $68 billion in in-game currency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025