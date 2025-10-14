Build a Zoo Season 2 guide

Build a Zoo recently introduced Season 2, featuring a range of exciting new features. The game lets you hatch eggs by placing them on your base to unlock new animals. These animals generate earnings over time, enabling you to buy rarer eggs.

With this update, you can hatch Jurassic animals and wander in a snowy new world. You can also go fishing anytime you want. Along with new challenges, you can now manage your inventory more efficiently using the quick unload and multi-selling feature.

This guide will help you understand everything in this new Build a Zoo update.

What's new in Season 2 of Build a Zoo?

Update 27 has brought some exciting features, adding fun and more balance to the experience. With the new Jurassic Dome, players can now manage their inventory easily and catch fish anytime they want. Here's everything about the latest update:

Meteor Heaven Token

Collecting Snowflakes (Image via Roblox)

Jurassic Dome is the highlight of this season. You can unlock these animals by earning the Meteor Heaven Token. To get that, you can roll the Season Pass Ticket gacha by using Lucky Tickets. Each reroll has a 1% chance of rewarding you with this token.

To get these Lucky Tickets, you must either play the game for 30 minutes for a free ticket or follow these steps:

There are new challenges to complete during the snowy event.

Collect snowflakes by completing these challenges.

Enter the snowy shop and search for Lucky Ticket.

Each ticket will cost you 25 snowflakes.

New Fishing Deck

New Fishing Deck (Image via Roblox)

Fishing has become more exciting this season. Players can now catch fish all day, irrespective of special occasions like snowy events. In the game lobby, there is a new deck where catching rare eggs is easier. Here's everything new for fishing:

Catch rare fish eggs and event-limited animals.

Compete in events for global rewards.

Gain passive income while you chill and fish.

Inventory features

Cutting the hassle, the game has new inventory features to help manage your items easily. These are the new features:

Quick Unload: Send your whole inventory directly into storage with one click.

Send your whole inventory directly into storage with one click. Multi-sell: You can sell multiple items by selecting them. Giving relief one by one and selling all features.

Leaderboard reset

If you struggled during season 1, you can aim for redemption. The leaderboard has been reset, giving you the chance to rejoin the race. Here's how you can grind better:

Focus on Jurassic animals once unlocked.

Participate in fishing events.

Remove low-earning pets.

Complete your event-based and daily events.

FAQs for Build a Zoo Season 2

What is the main highlight of Build a Zoo Season 2?

The biggest highlight is the Jurassic Dome, where players can unlock prehistoric eggs using Meteor Heaven Tokens.

How do I get the Meteor Heaven Token in Build a Zoo?

You can earn Meteor Heaven Tokens by rolling the Season Pass Ticket Gacha with Lucky Tickets. Each reroll has a 1% chance of granting the Token.

Can I still fish during snowy or other weather events?

Yes, the latest update completely removed weather restrictions. You can now fish any time.

