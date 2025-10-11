Grow a Garden: All new pets in Ghoul Garden event

Grow a Garden has a new Ghoul Garden event before Halloween week. With this update, developers have made various additions, including pets, seeds, weather events, cosmetics, and other items. Players can unlock nine new limited-time pets matching the spooky Halloween theme. You can find these pets inside the Creepy Critters shop at the event market.
This guide will introduce all the new pets added with the Ghoul Garden event.
All new pets in the Ghoul Garden event by Grow a Garden
Pets have been the best friends for all gardeners in-game. From giving buffs to providing a cute vibe to your garden, pets have been a versatile feature.
The Halloween-themed pets added from the Ghoul Garden event will help you grow a better garden. You can obtain them from the Creepy Critters shop at the event hub. Some pets can only be obtained by hatching Spooky Eggs (30 Candy Corn) available at the event shop. Here are all the pets in the Ghoul Garden event:
1) Bat
- How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (45% chance)
- Hunger: 5,000
- Passive Effect: Grants spooky plants in ~32 studs and a ~0.7x variant chance bonus.
- Description: This uncommon pet is similar to a normal bat but with short legs. Players can get a shiny version of it.
2) Bone Dog
- How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (28% chance)
- Hunger: 15,000
- Passive effect: Every ~76 s, there is a ~15% chance to dig up a random seed. It can dig up an exclusive seed.
- Description: It is a Rare pet dog made up of bones only.
3) Spider
- How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (18% chance)
- Hunger: 35,000
- Passive effect: Every ~8m, this pet weaves a ~18-stud web. Pets under the web area get a ~1s cooldown every second, and plants grow ~15s more every second.
- Description: It is a Legendary pet having a similar appearance to a tarantula.
4) Black Cat
- How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (8.5% chance)
- Hunger: 40,000
- Passive effect: New fruit within its radius gets a bonus size. Occasionally goes for a short nap near the Witch Cauldron
- Description: It's a Mythic-tier black cat wearing a purple witch hat.
5) Headless Horseman
- How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (0.5% chance)
- Hunger: 77777
- Passive effect: Every ~40 minutes, it haunts a random level ~50 pet without a mutation, resetting it to level 1 but giving it one of the Dreadbound, Soulflame, Spectral, or Nightmare mutations.
- Description: A Prismatic pet with a ghostly appearance. It is a man wearing a pumpkin mask and sitting on a Black Horse.
6) Pumpkin Rat
- Price: 40 Candy Corns/179 Robux
- How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop
- Hunger: 6,000
- Passive effect: Converts a random pumpkin in your garden into a Jack-O-Lantern occasionally.
- Description: It's a Common-tier rat wearing a pumpkin mask. Players can get Aromatic, Giant Bean, Nutty, or Tranquil mutations.
7) Ghost Bear
- How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop
- Hunger: 30,000
- Passive effect: Scares a random fruit and applies the Spooky Mutation.
- Description: A Rare pet having a ghostly bear appearance.
8) Wolf
- Price: 80 Candy Corns
- How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop
- Hunger: 55,000
- Passive effect: Its occasional howling mutates some nearby produce into moonlit and turns the owner into a werewolf for a short time. This grants bonus movement speed and a jump to the player.
- Description: A Legendary pet having a wolf-like appearance.
9) Reaper
- Price: 140 Candy Corns/519 Robux
- How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop
- Hunger: 67,000
- Passive effect: Randomly sacrifices four fruits from the owner's garden to apply a medium XP boost to any random pet in the garden.
- Description: It is a Divine pet.
FAQs for Pets in Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden event
Q. Where can I buy or hatch the new Ghoul Garden pets in Grow a Garden?
A. You can obtain pets from the Creepy Critters shop at the event market or by hatching Spooky Eggs found in the same area.
Q. Which Ghoul Garden pet is best for farming in Grow a Garden?
A. The Spider and Bone Dog are great for farming. Spider boosts plant growth and pet cooldowns, while Bone Dog can dig up random seeds.
Q. Which pet can mutate fruits in Grow a Garden?
A. Pets like Wolf, Ghost Bear, and Pumpkin Rat can cause mutations in Grow a Garden.
