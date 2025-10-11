Grow a Garden: All new pets in Ghoul Garden event

Grow a Garden has a new Ghoul Garden event before Halloween week. With this update, developers have made various additions, including pets, seeds, weather events, cosmetics, and other items. Players can unlock nine new limited-time pets matching the spooky Halloween theme. You can find these pets inside the Creepy Critters shop at the event market.

This guide will introduce all the new pets added with the Ghoul Garden event.

All new pets in the Ghoul Garden event by Grow a Garden

Creepy Critters shop in the event Market (Image via Roblox)

Pets have been the best friends for all gardeners in-game. From giving buffs to providing a cute vibe to your garden, pets have been a versatile feature.

The Halloween-themed pets added from the Ghoul Garden event will help you grow a better garden. You can obtain them from the Creepy Critters shop at the event hub. Some pets can only be obtained by hatching Spooky Eggs (30 Candy Corn) available at the event shop. Here are all the pets in the Ghoul Garden event:

1) Bat

How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (45% chance)

By hatching a Spooky egg (45% chance) Hunger: 5,000

5,000 Passive Effect: Grants spooky plants in ~32 studs and a ~0.7x variant chance bonus.

Grants spooky plants in ~32 studs and a ~0.7x variant chance bonus. Description: This uncommon pet is similar to a normal bat but with short legs. Players can get a shiny version of it.

2) Bone Dog

How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (28% chance)

By hatching a Spooky egg (28% chance) Hunger: 15,000

Passive effect: Every ~76 s, there is a ~15% chance to dig up a random seed. It can dig up an exclusive seed.

Every ~76 s, there is a ~15% chance to dig up a random seed. It can dig up an exclusive seed. Description: It is a Rare pet dog made up of bones only.

3) Spider

How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (18% chance)

By hatching a Spooky egg (18% chance) Hunger: 35,000

Passive effect: Every ~8m, this pet weaves a ~18-stud web. Pets under the web area get a ~1s cooldown every second, and plants grow ~15s more every second.

Every ~8m, this pet weaves a ~18-stud web. Pets under the web area get a ~1s cooldown every second, and plants grow ~15s more every second. Description: It is a Legendary pet having a similar appearance to a tarantula.

4) Black Cat

How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (8.5% chance)

By hatching a Spooky egg (8.5% chance) Hunger: 40,000

Passive effect : New fruit within its radius gets a bonus size. Occasionally goes for a short nap near the Witch Cauldron

: New fruit within its radius gets a bonus size. Occasionally goes for a short nap near the Witch Cauldron Description: It's a Mythic-tier black cat wearing a purple witch hat.

5) Headless Horseman

How to obtain: By hatching a Spooky egg (0.5% chance)

By hatching a Spooky egg (0.5% chance) Hunger: 77777

77777 Passive effect: Every ~40 minutes, it haunts a random level ~50 pet without a mutation, resetting it to level 1 but giving it one of the Dreadbound, Soulflame, Spectral, or Nightmare mutations.

Every ~40 minutes, it haunts a random level ~50 pet without a mutation, resetting it to level 1 but giving it one of the Dreadbound, Soulflame, Spectral, or Nightmare mutations. Description: A Prismatic pet with a ghostly appearance. It is a man wearing a pumpkin mask and sitting on a Black Horse.

6) Pumpkin Rat

Price: 40 Candy Corns/179 Robux

40 Candy Corns/179 Robux How to obtain : From the Creepy Critters shop

: From the Creepy Critters shop Hunger: 6,000

6,000 Passive effect: Converts a random pumpkin in your garden into a Jack-O-Lantern occasionally.

Converts a random pumpkin in your garden into a Jack-O-Lantern occasionally. Description: It's a Common-tier rat wearing a pumpkin mask. Players can get Aromatic, Giant Bean, Nutty, or Tranquil mutations.

7) Ghost Bear

How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop

From the Creepy Critters shop Hunger: 30,000

Passive effect: Scares a random fruit and applies the Spooky Mutation.

Scares a random fruit and applies the Spooky Mutation. Description: A Rare pet having a ghostly bear appearance.

8) Wolf

Price: 80 Candy Corns

80 Candy Corns How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop

From the Creepy Critters shop Hunger: 55,000

55,000 Passive effect: Its occasional howling mutates some nearby produce into moonlit and turns the owner into a werewolf for a short time. This grants bonus movement speed and a jump to the player.

Its occasional howling mutates some nearby produce into moonlit and turns the owner into a werewolf for a short time. This grants bonus movement speed and a jump to the player. Description: A Legendary pet having a wolf-like appearance.

9) Reaper

Price: 140 Candy Corns/519 Robux

140 Candy Corns/519 Robux How to obtain: From the Creepy Critters shop

From the Creepy Critters shop Hunger: 67,000

67,000 Passive effect: Randomly sacrifices four fruits from the owner's garden to apply a medium XP boost to any random pet in the garden.

Randomly sacrifices four fruits from the owner's garden to apply a medium XP boost to any random pet in the garden. Description: It is a Divine pet.

FAQs for Pets in Grow a Garden Ghoul Garden event

Q. Where can I buy or hatch the new Ghoul Garden pets in Grow a Garden?

A. You can obtain pets from the Creepy Critters shop at the event market or by hatching Spooky Eggs found in the same area.

Q. Which Ghoul Garden pet is best for farming in Grow a Garden?

A. The Spider and Bone Dog are great for farming. Spider boosts plant growth and pet cooldowns, while Bone Dog can dig up random seeds.

Q. Which pet can mutate fruits in Grow a Garden?

A. Pets like Wolf, Ghost Bear, and Pumpkin Rat can cause mutations in Grow a Garden.

