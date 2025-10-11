Build ur Base Circus Chapter update guide 

Build ur Base has just launched a new Circus Chapter update, adding turrets, blocks, a limited-time event, ghost enemies, and a new chapter. The latest Circus Chapter (chapter 4) blends well with the Halloween event and allows players to grind even when AFK. The Subspace event will reward players for clearing wave milestones.
This guide will navigate you through the event.
Also Read: Grow a Garden: All new Plants in Ghoul Garden event
Everything new in the Circus Chapter update of Build ur Base
The Circus Chapter is filled with glowing tents, colorful carnival props, and haunted circus backdrops. The ghost enemies are keeping the Halloween theme during the update. With new turrets and blocks, players can build a better base and survive waves to clear the Subspace event. Here's everything new in the game:
Chapter 4: Circus Chapter
In this new chapter, the world transforms into a circus featuring clowns, colorful tents, and clown enemies. If you hit the fight button when the event is active, your base will start facing clown enemies. With each progressing wave, these enemies get stronger.
After clearing some wave milestones during this event, players can face Ghost Enemies, which require special turrets to reveal and defeat them.
Based on this chapter, the game has added new turrets and blocks, which can only be purchased during the event. Here are all of them:
Crates
- Circus Crate (Rare): 2.5M
- Circus Tent Crate (Legendary): 5M
- Shadow Crate (Mythic): 10M
Turrets
- Circus Turret (Uncommon): 1M
- Circus Cannon (Rare): 5M
- Double Circus Cannon (Epic): 10M
- Circus Minigun (Legendary): 20M
- Circus Plasma Turret (Mythic): 40M
Blocks
- Barrel Block (Rare): 2M
- Pumpkin Block (Epic): 5M
- Circus Block (Mythic): 12M
Decorations
- Pumpkin Wedge (Epic): 5M
- Pumpkin Stair (Epic): 5M
- Pumpkin Window (Epic): 5M
- Pumpkin Laser Door (Epic): 5M
- Circus Stair (Mythic): 12M
- Circus Wedge (Mythic): 12M
- Circus Window (Mythic); 12M
- Circus Laser Door (Mythic): 24M
Also Read: Plants vs Brainrots Defeat Brainrots quest guide
Subspace Event
Subspace is a limited-time and stock event. From the event, players can unlock some overpowered items by completing missions. You can check the mission details from the event menu. By completing these missions, players will obtain keys allowing them to reroll the rewards, most of which are weapons.
All the rewards in this event are limited stock, so you must get keys quickly to unlock them. Here are all of the rewards:
- Subspace Crystal
- Subspace Plasma
- Subspace Railgun
- Subspace Sword
- Subspace Block
Also Read - Grow a Garden: All new pets in Ghoul Garden event
FAQs for Build ur Base Circus Chapter update
What is the Circus Chapter update in Build ur Base?
The Circus Chapter is Chapter 4 in Build ur Base, themed around Halloween and the circus. It features new turrets, blocks, enemies, and a limited-time Subspace event.
What are Ghost Enemies in Build ur Base?
Ghost Enemies are new invisible enemies that appear after certain wave milestones in the Circus Chapter. You’ll need special event turrets to reveal and defeat them successfully.
How does the Subspace reward system work?
Players can complete missions to earn keys, which can be used to reroll rewards.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025